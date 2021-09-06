Salary Package or 'Majboori'? Comedian's Instagram Rant Has Millennials Going 'Same'

Are you someone who is working long hours and getting paid peanuts? If your answer to this question is a big 'yes', then this video featuring comedian Gaurav Kapoor's rant about salary packages and HR conversation is tailor-made for you. Gaurav recently shared his take on low salary packages, and for many, the hilarious clip was a depiction of their inner voice.

The video starts off with Gaurav sharing his experience when his HR asked him to not disclose his salary to anyone because it was a matter of 'integrity'. But the job was so low paying that Gaurav believed there was no room for integrity.

The comedian added that if he ever revealed his salary to anyone, it would be a matter of embarrassment for the company. Gaurav said that he was working in the company because of compulsion and surely not because of the package.

And while the salary was already low, the mention of a 10 per cent tax deduction did not go down well with Gaurav. He poked fun at the company and said that instead of mentioning his salary on the offer letter, the employer should write that he was working there for 'pocket money'. Gaurav said that he would have earned more by just taking care of his grandfather.

Check out the hilarious video here:

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CTRGhW5lPOY/

Relatable much?

And if the video felt like a personal story, you aren't the only one having that feeling. The Instagram clip so far has garnered over 2 million views along with 1.7 lakh likes on the platform. People flooded the comment section with their reaction lauding Gaurav and his accurate depiction and wondered if they could send the clips to their HRs? Reaction to the clip, a user could not stop himself from highlighting the relatability of the clip and wrote, “Hsane wale aaj rula rhe hai. ghanghor emotional kr diya bhai ( People who are supposed to make us laugh are making us cry. Made me too emotional brother).

