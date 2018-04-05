'Salman is Most Loved': All the Bizarre Defences Made For Bhai to Save Him from Jail
Film fraternity comes out in defense of Salman Khan who has been sentenced to a five-year jail term in the 1998 blackbuck poaching case.
Salman Khan was accused of killing two blackbucks in Bhagoda ki Dhani in Kankani village near Jodhpur on the intervening night of October 1-2, 1998, during the shooting of Hum Saath Saath Hain.
He has been convicted under Section 51 of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, which carries a maximum punishment of six years and minimum one-year jail term.
As soon as the verdict was out, Twitterati erupted with memes and jokes.
However, several members of the film fraternity including Subhash Ghai and Jaya Bachchan came out in defense of the actor and believed that the sentence was too harsh and he has "already suffered enough." While others cited his humanitarian work.
I feel bad. He should be given relief. He has done a lot of humanitarian work: Jaya Bachchan, Rajya Sabha MP on #SalmanKhan #BlackBuckPoachingCase pic.twitter.com/VUEM0RIweE
— ANI (@ANI) April 5, 2018
I am extremely shocked to hear @BeingSalmanKhan being convicted by session court but also having full trust in indian judiciary which has many other doors to appeal for final justice whatsoever. Since He is most loved person by industry N people for his human reasons too.
— Subhash Ghai (@SubhashGhai1) April 5, 2018
Salman Khan had to visit Jodhpur for 20 years on regular basis for case hearings, He has suffered enough. Though Law is equal for all , but i feel Salman doesn’t deserve to go in Jail. Hope upper court will dismiss the lower court verdict . #BlackBuckPoachingCase
— Sumit kadel (@SumitkadeI) April 5, 2018
Who are you to punish @BeingSalmanKhan . The life he has right now,more than himself he is living for others for all the needy people spreading so much of LOVE.
Wo zindagi unhe KHUDA ne bakshi hai,unhe KHUDA ne maaf kiya hai.
Do hell with such laws and such system 🖕🏻
— Suyyash Rai (@suyyashrai) April 5, 2018
Get all your laws and systems together and try ur bestttt mind you YOUR BEST n lets see what you can do. Do you guys have any idea ? How many duas are with him that too of all the kids,those kids who all are living and breathing coz of @BeingSalmanKhan ❤️#WeSupportSalmankhan
— Suyyash Rai (@suyyashrai) April 5, 2018
Salman Khan convicted in 20 year old poaching case: While those responsible for killing thousands in Godhra riots, murder of Ishrat Jahan, Justice Loya, Sohrabuddin are FREE & rule the country..!
— Salman Nizami (@SalmanNizami_) April 5, 2018
Punishing a good human being is not acceptable.
Animal poaching is ever increasing, jungles are cut in the name of urban development, isn't it leading to wildlife killing, who will be punished for that?#SalmanKhan@BeingSalmanKhan#BlackBuckPoachingCase
— Shilpa Shinde (@ShindeShilpaS) April 5, 2018
Of one thing I am dead sure..@BeingSalmanKhan would NEVER EVER harm any animal. He loves them too much. The real culprit should be exposed. 20 years is too long to bear someone else's cross..
— Simi Garewal (@Simi_Garewal) April 5, 2018
The law takes its course. Can’t argue it. But at this point in time I just feel helpless and my heart goes out to @BeingSalmanKhan and his family. Reason, cause the last thing @BeingSalmanKhan is, is a criminal.I feel this is too harsh. I do hope he gets the relief he deserves.
— arjun rampal (@rampalarjun) April 5, 2018
Actor Samir Soni, Neelam Kothari's husband was glad that his wife was acquitted in the case but expressed his disappointment about Salman Khan's conviction.
"I don't want to get into details but I'll just say that I am very happy for Neelam and the rest. A little disappointed for Salman. I just feel bad that one person was singled out. But yes, I am obviously glad for Neelam because this 20-year ordeal has come to an end. Thank god for that," Samir Soni told Times Now.
