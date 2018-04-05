GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
'Salman is Most Loved': All the Bizarre Defences Made For Bhai to Save Him from Jail

Film fraternity comes out in defense of Salman Khan who has been sentenced to a five-year jail term in the 1998 blackbuck poaching case.

Anurag Verma | CNN-News18@kitAnurag

Updated:April 5, 2018, 4:34 PM IST
Image credits: Salman Khan/ Facebook
On Thursday, a Jodhpur court sentenced Bollywood superstar Salman Khan to a five-year jail term in the 1998 blackbuck poaching case.

Salman Khan was accused of killing two blackbucks in Bhagoda ki Dhani in Kankani village near Jodhpur on the intervening night of October 1-2, 1998, during the shooting of Hum Saath Saath Hain.

He has been convicted under Section 51 of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, which carries a maximum punishment of six years and minimum one-year jail term.

As soon as the verdict was out, Twitterati erupted with memes and jokes.

However, several members of the film fraternity including Subhash Ghai and Jaya Bachchan came out in defense of the actor and believed that the sentence was too harsh and he has "already suffered enough." While others cited his humanitarian work.



























Actor Samir Soni, Neelam Kothari's husband was glad that his wife was acquitted in the case but expressed his disappointment about Salman Khan's conviction.

"I don't want to get into details but I'll just say that I am very happy for Neelam and the rest. A little disappointed for Salman. I just feel bad that one person was singled out. But yes, I am obviously glad for Neelam because this 20-year ordeal has come to an end. Thank god for that," Samir Soni told Times Now.

