Salman Khan's Advice on Climate Change is 'Don't Use Plastic and Don't Be Plastic'

Expressing his concern at the press conference of the 20th International Indian Film Academy Awards, Salman Khan was accompanied by Madhuri Dixit and Katrina Kaif.

IANS

Updated:September 6, 2019, 5:11 PM IST
Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has expressed his concern over climate change, pointing out how the use of plastic was ruining the planet. He urged people to refrain from using plastic materials in daily life.

Addressing the issue at the press conference of the 20th International Indian Film Academy Awards, Salman told media here on Thursday night, "Green, firstly (meaning save trees), water (save water), and avoid plastic. Swatch Bharat Fit Bharat (Clean India is a healthy India). Don't use plastic and don't be plastic."

The actor was present along with Madhuri Dixit Nene and Katrina Kaif.

Madhuri also said that we should live in a world that is environment-friendly.

"Since I have kids, I will say to every parent that we should think about what kind of planet we are going to leave for our kids and their kids after that. I think we have to be responsible and each one of us has to take the responsibility and say that I am going to be an ideal citizen and I am going to do something for the environment," she said.

Madhuri added, "However small it is, like save water or don't use plastic, there are so many things you can do for the environment and each one of us can do it in our own little ways."

Commenting on the issue, Katrina said, "Climate change is not something we see directly every day, so it is easy for us to forget how important it is to save the environment. I think the easiest to do and a small change we can all do in our lives are stop using single-use plastic, it will be of great help to the planet."

"I think Prime Minister (Narendra) Modi ji's initiative is incredible and that's something we all should support. It is as easy as that - don't drink water out of plastic bottles and try and carry another kind of container to hold your water," she added.

