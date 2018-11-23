English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Salman Khan and Union Minister Kiren Rijiju Go Cycling in Arunachal Pradesh
The Dabangg star donated Rs 22 lakh for the event. The 52-year-old star on Thursday promised to shoot for his upcoming film in the scenic state.
Salman Khan was seen cycling with Union Minister Kiren Rijiju and Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu in Mechuka. (Image: Special Arrangement)
Bollywood superstar Salman Khan went cycling with Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Kiren Rijiju in Arunachal Pradesh to promote an adventure festival in and around the region of Mechuka in the state.
Rijiju on Friday posted a string of photographs and captioned it: "Hearty congratulations to the winners of Dalmia MTB Arunachal Hornbill's Flight 2018 Cycling Race. Hats off to the para-cyclists, women cyclists and the local participants who competed with some of the top cyclists of the world."
Salman was attending the concluding ceremony of Dalmia MTB Arunachal Hornbill's Flight 2018 and the beginning of Adventure at Mechuka in Arunchal's West Siang District.
The Dabangg star donated Rs 22 lakh for the event. The 52-year-old star on Thursday promised to shoot for his upcoming film in the scenic state.
Mechuka is about 29 km from India-China border and around 500 km from Arunachal's capital Itanagar.
(With IANS inputs)
Rijiju on Friday posted a string of photographs and captioned it: "Hearty congratulations to the winners of Dalmia MTB Arunachal Hornbill's Flight 2018 Cycling Race. Hats off to the para-cyclists, women cyclists and the local participants who competed with some of the top cyclists of the world."
People of Arunachal Pradesh will be forever indebted to @BeingSalmanKhan for promoting the State as a destination for adventure tourism. People showered him all the love & affection at Menchuka today. pic.twitter.com/L9W8SIMLMb— Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) November 22, 2018
Salman was attending the concluding ceremony of Dalmia MTB Arunachal Hornbill's Flight 2018 and the beginning of Adventure at Mechuka in Arunchal's West Siang District.
The Dabangg star donated Rs 22 lakh for the event. The 52-year-old star on Thursday promised to shoot for his upcoming film in the scenic state.
Mechuka is about 29 km from India-China border and around 500 km from Arunachal's capital Itanagar.
(With IANS inputs)
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
E-Buzz: Preity Zinta Metoo Row
-
Tuesday 06 November , 2018
News18 Festivals|Do Good This Diwali! Spare A Thought For Artisans
-
Thursday 11 October , 2018
Actor, Ladies Man Cyrus Kumar Opened Up On #MeToo
-
Wednesday 31 October , 2018
E-Buzz: A.R. Rahman's Biggest Music Influences
-
Wednesday 21 November , 2018
Popcorn With Smoke, Pizza Dosa And Quirky Food Experiments At Horn Ok Please
E-Buzz: Preity Zinta Metoo Row
Tuesday 06 November , 2018 News18 Festivals|Do Good This Diwali! Spare A Thought For Artisans
Thursday 11 October , 2018 Actor, Ladies Man Cyrus Kumar Opened Up On #MeToo
Wednesday 31 October , 2018 E-Buzz: A.R. Rahman's Biggest Music Influences
Wednesday 21 November , 2018 Popcorn With Smoke, Pizza Dosa And Quirky Food Experiments At Horn Ok Please
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Avengers 4: A Fan Decoded Doctor Strange's Hint in Infinity War to Give Us the Trailer Date
- Bigg Boss 12: Megha Dhade Spits and Hurls a Shoe on Deepak Thakur
- Rahul Mahajan Ties the Knot For Third Time With Kazakhstan's Model Natalya Ilina
- Salman Khan and Union Minister Kiren Rijiju Go Cycling in Arunachal Pradesh
- WhatsApp Update: Soon Users Will Watch Videos Directly From Notifications