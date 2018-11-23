GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Salman Khan and Union Minister Kiren Rijiju Go Cycling in Arunachal Pradesh

The Dabangg star donated Rs 22 lakh for the event. The 52-year-old star on Thursday promised to shoot for his upcoming film in the scenic state.

News18.com

Updated:November 23, 2018, 3:08 PM IST
Salman Khan was seen cycling with Union Minister Kiren Rijiju and Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu in Mechuka. (Image: Special Arrangement)
Bollywood superstar Salman Khan went cycling with Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Kiren Rijiju in Arunachal Pradesh to promote an adventure festival in and around the region of Mechuka in the state.

Rijiju on Friday posted a string of photographs and captioned it: "Hearty congratulations to the winners of Dalmia MTB Arunachal Hornbill's Flight 2018 Cycling Race. Hats off to the para-cyclists, women cyclists and the local participants who competed with some of the top cyclists of the world."




Salman was attending the concluding ceremony of Dalmia MTB Arunachal Hornbill's Flight 2018 and the beginning of Adventure at Mechuka in Arunchal's West Siang District.

The Dabangg star donated Rs 22 lakh for the event. The 52-year-old star on Thursday promised to shoot for his upcoming film in the scenic state.

Mechuka is about 29 km from India-China border and around 500 km from Arunachal's capital Itanagar.

(With IANS inputs)
Photogallery