Salman Khan Convicted in Blackbuck Poaching Case, Twitterati Have the Last Laugh
Salman who was accused of killing two blackbucks in Bhagoda ki Dhani in Kankani village near Jodhpur has been convicted by Chief Judicial Magistrate Dev Kumar Khatri.
Image credits: Yogen Shah
Salman was accused of killing two blackbucks in Bhagoda ki Dhani in Kankani village near Jodhpur on the intervening night of October 1-2, 1998, during the shooting of Hum Saath Saath Hain.
Charged under the Section 51 of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, Khan may face maximum punishment of six years and minimum one-year jail term.
From the time, court proceedings began to Khan finally getting convicted, Twitterati had something to say.
No one actually killed Black Buck.
Poor black buck actually had died wid the shock of happiness to see Salman Khan & other Bollywood celebrities face to face in Jungle ☹️#BlackBuckPoachingCase
— PS (@loyal_buddy) April 5, 2018
Judge: Why did you come to Jodhpur in 1998.
Salman Khan: To shoot...
Judge: You have confessed. GUILTY.
Salman Khan: ... Hum Saath Saath Hain.
Judge: You have confessed again. ALL OF YOU ARE GUILTY.#BlackBuckPoachingCase
— Ramesh Srivats (@rameshsrivats) April 5, 2018
#BlackbuckPoachingCase
Awaiting the court to declare that the Black Buck committed suicide😂
— Abhijeet Bhardwaj ᶻᵉʳᵒ ⚫ SRKian (@abhijeet_srkian) April 5, 2018
Lifespan of blackbuck: 10 to 15 years.
Lifespan of court case when one kills a blackbuck: 20 years.
— Ramesh Srivats (@rameshsrivats) April 5, 2018
Today: #SalmanKhan convicted in the #BlackBuckPoachingCase.
Later:
Salman out on bail.
Even Later:
Salman launches "Being Black Buck" t-shirts.
3% profits go to charity.
More Later:
Salman fans applaud Salman for being a conservationist.
"Tiger Innocent Hai" makes $2 billion.
— Sorabh Pant (@hankypanty) April 5, 2018
* In the court *
Judge: You are convicted.
Salman Khan: Sir, meri Ready-2 ban'ne wali hai.🙏
Judge: Abb Ready-2 ho jaa jail jaane ke liye😂#BlackBuckPoachingCase
— Sunil- The Cricketer (@1sInto2s) April 5, 2018
First time a tiger has been found guilty of killing a deer. #BlackBuckPoachingCase— Retarded Writer (@retardedwriter) April 5, 2018
Judge to Salman Khan #BlackBuckPoachingCase #Jodhpur #SalmanKhan pic.twitter.com/m8KKCvBfoj
— Rishabh Srivastava (@AskRishabh) April 5, 2018
2012- Ek tha Tiger.
2017- Tiger zinda hai.
2018- Tiger jail mein hai
— Sunil- The Cricketer (@1sInto2s) April 5, 2018
Vivek oberai home #BlackBuckPoachingCase #salmankhan pic.twitter.com/039EBO1syI
— Bhai_Saheb (@Bhai_Saaheb) April 5, 2018
Today is the day when the soul of the black buck will appear in the court and will accept that it committed suicide that day.#blackbuckpoachingcase
— Sunil- The Cricketer (@1sInto2s) April 5, 2018
Before black buck - hum saath saath hai..— Teddy (@dimwittedjoker) April 5, 2018
After black buck - hum aapke hai kaun?#BlackBuckPoachingCase #SalmanVerdict
Shahrukh Khan: DDLJ ran for 20 years. I’m the best.
Salman Khan: Lol. Have you heard of my black buck case?#BlackBuckPoachingCase
— Shridhar V (@iimcomic) April 5, 2018
So #SalmanKhan is convicted in the #BlackBuckPoachingCase. 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/yHjmHlODec— Tweetera🐦 (@DoctorrSays) April 5, 2018
When you are dead for 20 years but someone tells you that Salman khan convicted in #BlackBuckPoachingCase pic.twitter.com/exG49afYJ7— Jon Barfeela (@jonbarfeela) April 5, 2018
#blackbuckpoachingcase pic.twitter.com/8JPOngXvSb— Angoor Stark 🍇 (@ladywithflaws) April 5, 2018
😹😹😂😂#BlackBuckPoachingCase pic.twitter.com/nu3W9gi2zj— Freelance 007 (@James_Beyond) April 5, 2018
