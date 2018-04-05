Salman Khan Convicted in Blackbuck Poaching Case, Twitterati Have the Last Laugh



No one actually killed Black Buck.



Poor black buck actually had died wid the shock of happiness to see Salman Khan & other Bollywood celebrities face to face in Jungle ☹️#BlackBuckPoachingCase

— PS (@loyal_buddy) April 5, 2018



Judge: Why did you come to Jodhpur in 1998.

Salman Khan: To shoot...

Judge: You have confessed. GUILTY.

Salman Khan: ... Hum Saath Saath Hain.

Judge: You have confessed again. ALL OF YOU ARE GUILTY.#BlackBuckPoachingCase



— Ramesh Srivats (@rameshsrivats) April 5, 2018





#BlackbuckPoachingCase

Awaiting the court to declare that the Black Buck committed suicide😂

— Abhijeet Bhardwaj ᶻᵉʳᵒ ⚫ SRKian (@abhijeet_srkian) April 5, 2018



Lifespan of blackbuck: 10 to 15 years.

Lifespan of court case when one kills a blackbuck: 20 years.



— Ramesh Srivats (@rameshsrivats) April 5, 2018





Today: #SalmanKhan convicted in the #BlackBuckPoachingCase.



Later:

Salman out on bail.



Even Later:

Salman launches "Being Black Buck" t-shirts.

3% profits go to charity.



More Later:

Salman fans applaud Salman for being a conservationist.

"Tiger Innocent Hai" makes $2 billion.

— Sorabh Pant (@hankypanty) April 5, 2018



* In the court *



Judge: You are convicted.



Salman Khan: Sir, meri Ready-2 ban'ne wali hai.🙏



Judge: Abb Ready-2 ho jaa jail jaane ke liye😂#BlackBuckPoachingCase



— Sunil- The Cricketer (@1sInto2s) April 5, 2018



First time a tiger has been found guilty of killing a deer. #BlackBuckPoachingCase — Retarded Writer (@retardedwriter) April 5, 2018



2012- Ek tha Tiger.



2017- Tiger zinda hai.



2018- Tiger jail mein hai



— Sunil- The Cricketer (@1sInto2s) April 5, 2018





Today is the day when the soul of the black buck will appear in the court and will accept that it committed suicide that day.#blackbuckpoachingcase



— Sunil- The Cricketer (@1sInto2s) April 5, 2018



Before black buck - hum saath saath hai..



After black buck - hum aapke hai kaun?#BlackBuckPoachingCase #SalmanVerdict — Teddy (@dimwittedjoker) April 5, 2018



Shahrukh Khan: DDLJ ran for 20 years. I’m the best.



Salman Khan: Lol. Have you heard of my black buck case?#BlackBuckPoachingCase

— Shridhar V (@iimcomic) April 5, 2018

When you are dead for 20 years but someone tells you that Salman khan convicted in #BlackBuckPoachingCase pic.twitter.com/exG49afYJ7 — Jon Barfeela (@jonbarfeela) April 5, 2018

Salman Khan has been convicted in the 1998 blackbuck poaching case by Chief Judicial Magistrate Dev Kumar Khatri. Meanwhile, the other accused-- actors Saif Ali Khan, Sonali Bendre, Tabu, and Neelam Kothari have been acquitted in the 20-year-old case.Salman was accused of killing two blackbucks in Bhagoda ki Dhani in Kankani village near Jodhpur on the intervening night of October 1-2, 1998, during the shooting of Hum Saath Saath Hain.Charged under the Section 51 of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, Khan may face maximum punishment of six years and minimum one-year jail term.From the time, court proceedings began to Khan finally getting convicted, Twitterati had something to say.