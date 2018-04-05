GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Salman Khan Convicted in Blackbuck Poaching Case, Twitterati Have the Last Laugh

Salman who was accused of killing two blackbucks in Bhagoda ki Dhani in Kankani village near Jodhpur has been convicted by Chief Judicial Magistrate Dev Kumar Khatri.

Anurag Verma | CNN-News18@kitAnurag

Updated:April 5, 2018, 12:43 PM IST
Image credits: Yogen Shah
Salman Khan has been convicted in the 1998 blackbuck poaching case by Chief Judicial Magistrate Dev Kumar Khatri. Meanwhile, the other accused-- actors Saif Ali Khan, Sonali Bendre, Tabu, and Neelam Kothari have been acquitted in the 20-year-old case.

Salman was accused of killing two blackbucks in Bhagoda ki Dhani in Kankani village near Jodhpur on the intervening night of October 1-2, 1998, during the shooting of Hum Saath Saath Hain.

Charged under the Section 51 of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, Khan may face maximum punishment of six years and minimum one-year jail term.

From the time, court proceedings began to Khan finally getting convicted, Twitterati had something to say.























































