LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Salman Khan Did an Oopsie in His Tweet Announcing 'Inshallah'. Can You Spot it?

Khan will be seen alongside Alia Bhatt in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's upcoming epic romance drama 'Inshallah'.

Anurag Verma | News18.com

Updated:March 21, 2019, 8:52 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Salman Khan Did an Oopsie in His Tweet Announcing 'Inshallah'. Can You Spot it?
Image credit: MD Productions / Tere Naam.
Loading...
It was a happy day in the Bhai land when Bollywood star Salman Khan logged on to Twitter to inform his fans about his new venture with none other than Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

Khan and Bhansali, who have previously teamed up thrice, will now be working together in the upcoming epic romance drama Inshallah.

The movie will also feature Alia Bhatt in the lead and mark her first outing with both Bhansali and Khan.

Naturally, Dear Zindagi actor was over the moon while breaking the news to her 19m followers.


"It’s been 20 years but I am glad Sanjay and I are finally back in his next film, Inshallah. Looking forward to work with Alia and inshallah we will all be blessed on this journey," wrote Khan in a tweet.



As Khan's tweet suggests, he will be working with Bhansali two decades after Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam released. Is that true?

The Dabangg actor first acted in Bhansali's directorial debut Khamoshi: The Musical (1996) then followed it up by pairing up with Aishwarya Rai in critically acclaimed Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam in 1999.

But then there was Bhansali's ambitious project Saawariya that came out in 2007. Yes, the same movie that marked the debut of Ranbir Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor. Khan, too, was in the movie, even if it was only a brief appearance.



Should we blame Khan for forgetting an already forgettable movie? Nope. Should we blame it on his golden tweets? Maybe.












Fine.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram