Salman Khan Fans are Searching for 'Radhe' Tickets Despite Cinema Halls Being Shut in Pandemic

With the ongoing pandemic that has engulfed the nation, shuttering the cinema halls much as the other non-essential businesses has become the need of the hour to break the chain of the deadly coronavirus in several states of India. Amid this, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan’s ‘Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai’ is slated for a nearly non-existent theatrical release on May 13, which simply translates to big losses. “I couldn’t have kept my Eid commitment with fans without the support of ZEE. It was important to release the film at a time like this because people are suffering due to the pandemic. Incomes have reduced for many, so now, instead of spending a lot of money on tickets at the cinemas, people can watch it at a much cheaper rate at home. I want to provide some entertainment to people at a grim time like this," Khan said in an interaction with a group of journalists via Zoom on Monday.

Aware that cinemas were hoping to end their year of losses with the release of his film, Khan apologised to cinema owners before adding: “The box office collection of Radhe will be zero, this will be the lowest ever for a Salman Khan film. Let people be happy or sad with that. It is releasing in very few cinemas in India, overseas also the number of theatres are less than usual. So the box office collection will be very poor."

Despite the movie releasing in a handful of cinema halls across the country with coronavirus pretty much ruining the Eid-release celebrations, Bhai fans are still hoping to find tickets online to experience Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai in their local theatres.

A quick glance at the Google Trends in India in the past 24 hours suggests so.

Source: Google Trends

Meanwhile, Radhe will also be available for the audience on various DTH services, including the likes of Dish, D2H, Tata Sky, and Airtel Digital TV, thereby giving the viewers a chance to watch the actioner on any platform of their choice.

Helmed by Prabhudheva, Radhe also stars Jackie Shroff, Randeep Hooda, and Disha Patani in significant parts.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here