Salman Khan Fans on Twitter Just Don't Want Him to Release 'Dabbang 3'
Race 3 was disappointing enough already.
He wanted them to keep watching his movies.
I thank every 1 who has gone to see #Race3 in the theaters n each n every 1 individually for watching race n glad that u have liked n appreciated every 1s effort that was put in the movie. God bless sukhi raho n keep watching means a lot.https://t.co/5Yd2Dhkywp #Race3InCinemas
— Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) June 22, 2018
But the actor's tweet backfired. Disappointed by Race 3's "lack of plot, and terrible cast," Bhai's fans tweeted out saying that they did not want Dabbang 3.
While they had many reasons, it mostly centered around the supporting cast.
Please stop @BeingSalmanKhan from ruining his career again @luvsalimkhan
Iulia, Daisy, Saqib have all been rejected by audience. Even if Salman gives them 100 movies, audience will never accept them. He is destroying his own career
WE DONT WANT DABANGG3
— (@h_hazra) June 24, 2018
WE DONT WANT DABANGG3
Because there will be C-Grade support cast & co-stars & director as it's a galaxy apt production
.
Against daisy shah , sohail , arbaaz , saqeeb chuleem, Lulia chuntur etc etc
— iSalmanFanatic (@SKsSaltanat) June 24, 2018
Meanwhile, some gave out what can only be termed as expert advice about how Khan should handle his career.
Top directors like SLB, Anand L Rai are dying to work with you. Singers like Sonu Nigam wants to sing for you. But you choose to work with Remo, Arbaaz, Sohail and torture us with Iulia- Vishal Mishra songs?Like really WE DONT WANT DABANGG3
— Hud Hud Dabangg (@HudHud_Dabangg) June 24, 2018
Others used a brilliant analogy comparing Bhai to Batman, and how to go about it.
Being a Salman fan feels like a citizen of Gotham city.
and these all are the villains in our life @ShahDaisy25 @IuliaVantur @arbaazSkhan @SohailKhan ,
( Our Batman is @Beingsalmankhan ) if only he realises what's going on then he can save us easily
WE DONT WANT DABANGG 3
— hopeless soul (@Jerseyno27) June 24, 2018
While some fans reasoned it out, others tagged the supporting cast.
We know Chulbul Pandey is one of the most ICONIC & LOVED character of Indian Cinema. But can't see that iconic character not getting its due in future because of poor cast, direction & story. Better to not harm it anymore.
Please @arbaazSkhan bro WE DONT WANT DABANGG3 !!
— Deνιℓ (@ibeingdevil__) June 24, 2018
Through all the tweets, it becomes obvious that its not Salman Khan or the film his fans have a problem with, but the supporting cast which they assume was the problem.
One fan even asked the actor to end his "Rozgar Yojna" by hiring the 'struggling actors'.
@BeingSalmanKhan its nice to give work to struggling actors but not like that you did in #Race3
So please stop your Salman Khan Rozgar Yojna.
Take up some challenging roles like @iamsrk
Get out of your action genre, do something different
WE DONT WANT DABANGG 3
— sharky_boy (@SHARTHAKSIDDHAR) June 24, 2018
How these fans will react when the movie releases, will be another story, as both Dabangg 1 and Dabangg 2 had been box office hits.
