2-min read

Salman Khan Fans on Twitter Just Don't Want Him to Release 'Dabbang 3'

Race 3 was disappointing enough already.

Raka Mukherjee | News18.com

Updated:June 26, 2018, 12:48 PM IST
After the release of the movie Race 3, actor Salman Khan tweeted thanking people for watching his movie.

He wanted them to keep watching his movies.

But the actor's tweet backfired. Disappointed by Race 3's "lack of plot, and terrible cast," Bhai's fans tweeted out saying that they did not want Dabbang 3.

While they had many reasons, it mostly centered around the supporting cast. 





Meanwhile, some gave out what can only be termed as expert advice about how Khan should handle his career.





Others used a brilliant analogy comparing Bhai to Batman, and how to go about it.

While some fans reasoned it out, others tagged the supporting cast.





Through all the tweets, it becomes obvious that its not Salman Khan or the film his fans have a problem with, but the supporting cast which they assume was the problem.

One fan even asked the actor to end his "Rozgar Yojna" by hiring the 'struggling actors'.



How these fans will react when the movie releases, will be another story, as both Dabangg 1 and Dabangg 2 had been box office hits.

