Salman Khan Gets Trolled after He Shares Farming Video of Ploughing Muddy Fields

Few days after Bollywood actor Salman Khan paid "respect to farmers" after sharing an image of him covered in mud, the actor has once more sharing a video from his Panvel farmhouse — driving a tractor and ploughing the fields.

The video shows Salman driving a tractor on a piece of land through mud and rain with a helper beside him. Some shots even showed him walking in the mud wearing a pink T-shirt and black shorts.

As much as fans hailed the actor's initiative of embracing farming amidst the lockdown, which will also motivate people to be more reverent towards farmers, many netizens even pointed out how this is nothing but a mere act of PR.

Following Jiah Khan's death, Salman Kgan had started his "BeingHuman" campaign.Now,suddenly he is farming n helping some farmers by donating some amount of money.This is all PR stunt by Salman to clear his image n remain innocent in d eyes of public.#SSRCaseIsNotSuicide — Mayuri Solanki (@MayuriS64621401) July 16, 2020

Is it insult to farmer. 20 sec ki kon si farming hoti hai. Show off hai. @BeingSalmanKhan https://t.co/BefzcNCjrj — mukeshkumar (@mukesh496) July 20, 2020

We have two celebrities who have chosen to experience farming amidst pandemic..One is busy doing photoshoot in mud..One is busy experiencing the ride on his new tractor So this is how they are motivating @msdfansofficial @BeingSalmanKhan — Versatile Vineet (@vineetojha1991) July 20, 2020

The PR team of @BeingSalmanKhan is doing a fabulous job. Who else goes to farming with Video Cameras shooting you cinematographically from different angles and making sure that the end product resonates with the masses thus creating a positive image in the impressionable minds. https://t.co/1YTRWTRFne — Atul Kumar (@Atul_Kumaar) July 19, 2020

A few days back, the 54-year-old actor had shared a mud covered photo of himself. In the snap, Salman can be seen sitting with mud all over his body.