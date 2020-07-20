BUZZ

1-MIN READ

Salman Khan Gets Trolled after He Shares Farming Video of Ploughing Muddy Fields

Video grab. (Image credit: Twitter)

Video grab. (Image credit: Twitter)

As much as fans hailed Salman Khan's 'farming' activities amidst lockdown, many netizens even pointed out how this is nothing but a mere act of PR.

Buzz Staff
  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: July 20, 2020, 3:29 PM IST


Few days after Bollywood actor Salman Khan paid "respect to farmers" after sharing an image of him covered in mud, the actor has once more sharing a video from his Panvel farmhouse — driving a tractor and ploughing the fields.

The video shows Salman driving a tractor on a piece of land through mud and rain with a helper beside him. Some shots even showed him walking in the mud wearing a pink T-shirt and black shorts.

As much as fans hailed the actor's initiative of embracing farming amidst the lockdown, which will also motivate people to be more reverent towards farmers, many netizens even pointed out how this is nothing but a mere act of PR.

A few days back, the 54-year-old actor had shared a mud covered photo of himself. In the snap, Salman can be seen sitting with mud all over his body.

