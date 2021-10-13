Salman Khan Hops on To NFT Bandwagon, to Reveal His Artwork in December

It seems Bollywood celebrities are also hopping onto the international trend of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) that have revolutionised the digital assets market. Actor Salman Khan revealed on Wednesday that he will soon be launching his own NFTs this year. The 55-year-old shared the news with his fans on Twitter as he shared the glimpse of the NFTs and wrote, “Aa raha hoon main, NFTs leke. (Coming soon with NFTs).”

The NFT will be released on BollyCoin, which describes itself as the NFT marketplace for Bollywood assets. Salman will be launching his static NFTs on this platform this December as the website mentions. BollyCoin will be auctioning off the digital collectibles from the Bollywood Industry through their platform, which they describe as an “innovative way for Bollywood enthusiasts” from around the world to own NFTs of their favourite Bollywood films and celebrities. The platform will also be collaborating with some of Bollywood’s largest production houses and celebrities to feature NFTs which includes dialogues, posters and stills from films along with tweets, posts and more. NFT enthusiasts can own the NFT to their favourite dialogue from their favourite Bollywood movie, or own one of its exclusive NFT posters.

Salman is not the first Bollywood actor to step into the NFT market. Last month, actor Amitabh Bachchan converted artworks like - verses from his poet father Harivansh Rai Bachchan’s iconic work Madhushala narrated by him, backstories related to his own works, and autographed posters of his movies and other rare elements into digital artwork. Bachchan’s NFTs were launched under the aegis of BeyondLife.club, a conglomeration of Rhiti Entertainment, and GuardianLink.io, a no-code NFT exchange platform. NFT and Bollywood enthusiasts also have the option of buying the tokens through debit and credit cards, besides the conventional payment method that uses cryptocurrency to own NFTs.

The year 2021 has certainly been revolutionary for digital ownership of unique and valuable items through NFTs. These are digital assets that are stored on a blockchain and can be anything, from an iconic tweet, an image, a video, a graphic, an icon, a meme, even a single pixel or piece of text.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.