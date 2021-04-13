Salman Khan's Old 'Zinta's Team' Tweet Comes Alive After Punjab Kings Win Thriller Against RR

Back in 2014, Bollywood star Salman Khan asked the Twitterverse to update him on his friend and Preity Zinta’s IPL franchise KXIP (now Punjab Kings) and since then the bhai tweet has formed a cult following on its own. Add victory to the Punjab Kings’ kitty and Khan’s tweet is bound to resurface on microblogging site Twitter every time Zinta’s team wins. Come IPL 2021 and Monday’s clash at the Wankhede, Punjab Kings won a nail biter against Rajasthan Royals by a mere 4 runs.

Sanju Samson’s incredible century went in vain as Punjab Kings (reminder: Zinta’s team) held their nerves to win an edge of the seat thriller against Rajasthan Royals. Chasing 222, Samson slammed 119 off 63 to take RR within touching distance. However, with 5 needed off the last ball, he fell caught in the deep off Arshdeep Singh’s bowling as RR lost by 4 runs.

You already know what’s coming next…

Zinta's team won kya ?— Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) May 28, 2014

And IPL fans gladly dug out Khan’s tweet once again.

Yes, but by just 4 runs….. https://t.co/3iLOJpdqQb— Manan Sood (@MananSood6) April 13, 2021

Need sallu Bhai's team in IPL https://t.co/Q9iSevTdUH— Saswat #MI (@SaswatBaral6) April 12, 2021

This tweet never gets old! https://t.co/7PMIg2D9GE— N I R V A N A (@Nxtstep_ANAVRIN) April 12, 2021

This tweet has become heritage,Please don't delete it bhai. https://t.co/AYa2H5bynq— (the bull) (@Zackrhea) April 12, 2021

The Khan effect?

*Everytime Punjab wins*Tweeps running to RT bhoi's tweet, "Zinta's team won kya?" pic.twitter.com/R5WcI2979T — Aparna (@AppeFizzz) April 12, 2021

Mfs on their way to quote "Zinta's team won kya" pic.twitter.com/CHjLrKTdt0— Ethan Hunt (@shivansh_one8) April 12, 2021

Zinta's Team Won Kya? — || HarshaL |ॐ| (@HarshhShahRukh) April 12, 2021

Zinta's team won kya?— Aditya ࿗ (@RagnarLegacy) April 12, 2021

Zinta's Team Won kya?— Reki (@iamrekiraj) April 12, 2021

Zinta’s team won kya?— Adi⚡ (@Ronaldoadi7) April 12, 2021

Zinta's team won kya?— Devil Waheed..! (@SalmansThunder_) April 12, 2021

Zinta's team won kya ?— Poorva (@poorvaholics) April 12, 2021

Earlier, a 105-run partnership for the third wicket in just 46 balls between skipper KL Rahul (91 off 50) and Deepak Hooda (64 off 28) helped Punjab Kings post 221/6 in their 20 overs.

Rajasthan Royals’ huge chase got off to a terrible start with Ben Stokes falling for duck, caught and bowled by Mohammed Shami top-edging an attacking stroke. Manan Vohra impressed briefly before he too fell to a sharp return catch by Arshdeep Singh.

