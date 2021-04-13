Salman Khan's Old 'Zinta's Team' Tweet Comes Alive After Punjab Kings Win Thriller Against RR

Sanju Samson’s incredible century went in vain as Punjab Kings (reminder: Zinta’s team) held their nerves to win an edge of the seat thriller against Rajasthan Royals. Chasing 222, Samson slammed 119 off 63 to take RR within touching distance. However, with 5 needed off the last ball, he fell caught in the deep off Arshdeep Singh’s bowling as RR lost by 4 runs.
You already know what’s coming next…
Zinta's team won kya ?— Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) May 28, 2014
And IPL fans gladly dug out Khan’s tweet once again.
Yes, but by just 4 runs….. https://t.co/3iLOJpdqQb— Manan Sood (@MananSood6) April 13, 2021
Need sallu Bhai's team in IPL https://t.co/Q9iSevTdUH— Saswat #MI (@SaswatBaral6) April 12, 2021
This tweet never gets old! https://t.co/7PMIg2D9GE— N I R V A N A (@Nxtstep_ANAVRIN) April 12, 2021
This tweet has become heritage,Please don't delete it bhai. https://t.co/AYa2H5bynq— (the bull) (@Zackrhea) April 12, 2021
The Khan effect?
Earlier, a 105-run partnership for the third wicket in just 46 balls between skipper KL Rahul (91 off 50) and Deepak Hooda (64 off 28) helped Punjab Kings post 221/6 in their 20 overs.
Rajasthan Royals’ huge chase got off to a terrible start with Ben Stokes falling for duck, caught and bowled by Mohammed Shami top-edging an attacking stroke. Manan Vohra impressed briefly before he too fell to a sharp return catch by Arshdeep Singh.
