Salman Khan's 2014 Tweet on 'Zinta's Team' is KXIP's Favourite Meme and We Can Understand Why

Bollywood actor Salman Khan's simple question back in 2014 concerning Preity Zinta's Kings XI Punjab team is now everyone's go-to meme in the IPL 2020 edition and we can understand why.

Losing one match after another and being nearly written off early in the tournament, Zinta's KXIP captained by KL Rahul has witnessed a meteoric rise on the points table in the past few days. With their victory over Kolkata Knight Riders on Monday, KXIP registered their fifth win on the trot, taking them to the fourth spot on the table with 12 points.

The team is finally looking like a unit, one that chased down KKR's target of 150 comfortably with Chris Gayle and Mandeep Singh showing class with the bat, helping them cross the finish line with 8 wickets to spare.

Around this time, Salman Khan's curious tweet resurfaced (once again) on Twitter wherein he had asked if Zinta's team had won. This was six years ago but the post has become a favourite among trolls and IPL fans thanks to KXIP's dream run.

Zinta's team won kya ? — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) May 28, 2014

Joining the party was none other than the KXIP batting coach Wasim Jaffer himself, who quoted Khan's tweet with a hilarious Munna Bhai MBBS meme.

Memers had a ball.

Hahahaha. Was waiting for this https://t.co/i3Hjd5SdRE — Vinesh Prabhu (@vlp1994) October 26, 2020

As mentioned above, this wasn't the first time Khan's tweet has gone viral during this season of IPL.

After emerging victorious in thrilling double Super Over match against the Mumbai Indians, KXIP's official Twitter handle obliged and responded to Bhai's tweet with a "yes".

The historic contest kept the fans of both the sides on the edge of their seats as KXIP edged over MI in the second Super Over as the former chased down Mumbai's target of 12 runs with two balls to spare. While Mohammed Shami was exceptional with the ball in the first Super Over, KL Rahul along with Mayank Agarwal and Chris Gayle ensured MI was on the losing side despite the exciting cricket exhibited by Rohit Sharma's squad.