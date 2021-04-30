Salman Khan's 'No-kiss' Policy Intact? Fans Notice 'Tape' on Disha Patani's Mouth in 'Radhe' Trailer

But some hawk-eyed viewers were here to ruin their party. With an increased brightness on the specific frame’s screengrab, they noticed a “tape" on Patani’s mouth to conclude that Khan had pretty much kept his policy intact.
This Is Not Any Kiss . Tape On #DishaPatani Mouth #SalmanKhan pic.twitter.com/tekCmGgzJp— Rahul Meena (@BeingRahulMeena) April 22, 2021
#DishaPatani Ke Lips Per Tape pic.twitter.com/oVltcfvKP7— Captain Tushar #CSK (@CaptainOfAkshay) April 22, 2021
First On screen Kiss wo v tape lagaake #Radhe #SalmanKhan #SeetiMaar #DishaPatani #RadheTrailer #RandeepHooda #RadheThisEid pic.twitter.com/hXhgC8yAAK— Ranajoy Mitra (@RanajoyMitra5) April 22, 2021
Disha patani is actually wearing a tape on her mouth because of salman bhai pic.twitter.com/1gwbz2GDE0— Saksheewww (@saksheewww) April 23, 2021
Kiss or no-kiss, many who watched the trailer also pointed out the butchering of physics, biology they were subjected to and they didn’t hesitate from meme-ing Salman Khan’s dialogues and logic in his upcoming cinema.
#DishaPatani to other Actresses after #RadheTrailer #Radhe #RandeepHooda #SalmanKhan pic.twitter.com/jF4ivLh0WM— Rasbhari (@Rasbhari6) April 22, 2021
Yeh konsa nasha hai #RadheTrailer #DishaPatani #SalmanKhan pic.twitter.com/3C3CgQZpjs— Prabhat Jha (@Okprabhat) April 22, 2021
#Radhe #RadheTrailer #Race3 #SalmanKhan pic.twitter.com/Fi560RiBoq— Faizan Shaikh (@FaizanS62954190) April 22, 2021
#RadheTrailer #DishaPatani#SalmanKhan #Radhe#RadheYourMostWantedBhaiAfter watching radhe trailer.Phy: pic.twitter.com/jiFQ7D2Yep— Hrithik Ahari (@AhariHrithik) April 22, 2021
The actioner, directed by Prabhudeva, also features Jackie Shroff and Randeep Hooda in pivotal roles.Meanwhile, the makers last Wednesday confirmed that Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai would be the first Indian film to simultaneously release on multiple platforms. Radhe will hit theatres on May 13, while it will also see the light of the day on ZEE5’s pay-per-view platform, ZEEPlex.
Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here