Salman Khan's 'No-kiss' Policy Intact? Fans Notice 'Tape' on Disha Patani's Mouth in 'Radhe' Trailer

Salman Khan may have not ended his “no-kiss" policy on-screen with his latest movie Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai after all. If you have been away, a few days ago, the trailer of Khan’s upcoming movie Radhe was released on social media, with many Bhai fans anticipating yet another blockbuster in Salman Khan’s successful career. However, once the dust settled online, many on Twitter and other spaces on the web noticed Khan sharing a lip-lock with Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai‘s lead actress Disha Patani. Did he finally put an end to the “no-kiss" policy on the big screen? They wondered.

But some hawk-eyed viewers were here to ruin their party. With an increased brightness on the specific frame’s screengrab, they noticed a “tape" on Patani’s mouth to conclude that Khan had pretty much kept his policy intact.

Disha patani is actually wearing a tape on her mouth because of salman bhai pic.twitter.com/1gwbz2GDE0— Saksheewww (@saksheewww) April 23, 2021

Kiss or no-kiss, many who watched the trailer also pointed out the butchering of physics, biology they were subjected to and they didn’t hesitate from meme-ing Salman Khan’s dialogues and logic in his upcoming cinema.

The actioner, directed by Prabhudeva, also features Jackie Shroff and Randeep Hooda in pivotal roles.

Meanwhile, the makers last Wednesday confirmed that Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai would be the first Indian film to simultaneously release on multiple platforms. Radhe will hit theatres on May 13, while it will also see the light of the day on ZEE5’s pay-per-view platform, ZEEPlex.

