Salman Khan's Old Tweet Printed on a T-shirt for 'Motivation' is a Power Move We Stan

Sharing the wild “concept" with the world on her Insta page, @drSalunkheHere wrote: “getting old Salman Khan tweets printed on t-shirt for motivation."
What’s the tweet, you ask?
“Don’t waste your time on these bakwass things . not important, important is that u r so busy that u don’t have any time for this rubbish… (sic)," Salman Khan tweeted back in 2015.
Don't waste your time on these bakwass things . not important, important is that u r so busy that u don't have any time for this rubbish— Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) June 9, 2015
it started with a thought, and now we're here pic.twitter.com/OfVDOkGGac— Srishti Garg (@drSalunkheHere) April 1, 2021
Not motivational enough? Here you go:
Thought for the day . Hmmmmmmmm ahhhhhhhhhhh , jaane do aaj kuch mat soocho .— Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) June 29, 2014
Sub theek ?— Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) May 28, 2014
Wat is this— Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) June 12, 2014
Bhishum bhishum dhishum dhishum dhard ahaaaaaaaaaaaaaa dishkayon .— Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) May 20, 2010
Aapna kya lena dena— Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) October 18, 2010
Thank you, bhai.
Vil b fine in a few days— Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) October 12, 2010
Challo tweets khatam. So jao ya appna kaam karo. B happy— Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) June 9, 2015
As always bhai toh bhai hi hai! https://t.co/DS8wbcSjpp— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) March 31, 2021