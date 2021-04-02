Salman Khan's Old Tweet Printed on a T-shirt for 'Motivation' is a Power Move We Stan

There’s no other way to put it but Bollywood actor Salman Khan’s Twitter page is a world of its own. When industry’s bhai is not tweeting out promos and trailers of his upcoming movies, Khan is busy giving out gyaan in the form of tweets that have, over the years, achieved a cult following. Take this 2012 gem for example: “Mujhe toh lagta hai , I feel that the earth is round n flat like roti . Haina ? Bolo bolo." But there are more. A Twitter user who goes by the handle @drSalunkheHere, recently decided to make one of Khan’s tweets immortal by printing it out on a t-shirt. Why? Motivation.

Sharing the wild “concept" with the world on her Insta page, @drSalunkheHere wrote: “getting old Salman Khan tweets printed on t-shirt for motivation."

What’s the tweet, you ask?

“Don’t waste your time on these bakwass things . not important, important is that u r so busy that u don’t have any time for this rubbish… (sic)," Salman Khan tweeted back in 2015.

Don't waste your time on these bakwass things . not important, important is that u r so busy that u don't have any time for this rubbish— Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) June 9, 2015

it started with a thought, and now we're here pic.twitter.com/OfVDOkGGac— Srishti Garg (@drSalunkheHere) April 1, 2021

Bringing her concept to reality, @drSalunkheHere tweeted a photo of her new t-shirt that had the wise words uttered by bhai.

Not motivational enough? Here you go:

Thought for the day . Hmmmmmmmm ahhhhhhhhhhh , jaane do aaj kuch mat soocho .— Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) June 29, 2014

Sub theek ?— Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) May 28, 2014

Wat is this— Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) June 12, 2014

Bhishum bhishum dhishum dhishum dhard ahaaaaaaaaaaaaaa dishkayon .— Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) May 20, 2010

Aapna kya lena dena— Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) October 18, 2010

Thank you, bhai.

Vil b fine in a few days— Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) October 12, 2010

Challo tweets khatam. So jao ya appna kaam karo. B happy— Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) June 9, 2015

As always bhai toh bhai hi hai! https://t.co/DS8wbcSjpp— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) March 31, 2021

Recently during one of Shah Rukh Khan’s #ASKSRK sessions on the microblogging site Twitter, a fan asked SRK to share a few thoughts on his Karan Arjun co-actor Salman Khan.“As always bhai toh bhai hi hai!" The two superstars have shot for Pathan film recently.