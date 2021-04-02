buzz

Salman Khan's Old Tweet Printed on a T-shirt for 'Motivation' is a Power Move We Stan
2-MIN READ

Salman Khan's Old Tweet Printed on a T-shirt for 'Motivation' is a Power Move We Stan

File image of Salman Khan / t-shirt photo by @drSalunkheHere.

Sharing the wild 'concept' with the world on her Insta page, Twitter user @drSalunkheHere wrote: 'getting old Salman Khan tweets printed on t-shirt for motivation.'

There’s no other way to put it but Bollywood actor Salman Khan’s Twitter page is a world of its own. When industry’s bhai is not tweeting out promos and trailers of his upcoming movies, Khan is busy giving out gyaan in the form of tweets that have, over the years, achieved a cult following. Take this 2012 gem for example: “Mujhe toh lagta hai , I feel that the earth is round n flat like roti . Haina ? Bolo bolo." But there are more. A Twitter user who goes by the handle @drSalunkheHere, recently decided to make one of Khan’s tweets immortal by printing it out on a t-shirt. Why? Motivation.

What’s the tweet, you ask?

“Don’t waste your time on these bakwass things . not important, important is that u r so busy that u don’t have any time for this rubbish… (sic)," Salman Khan tweeted back in 2015.

Bringing her concept to reality, @drSalunkheHere tweeted a photo of her new t-shirt that had the wise words uttered by bhai.

Not motivational enough? Here you go:

Thank you, bhai.

first published:April 02, 2021, 10:22 IST