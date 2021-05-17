Salman Khan's 'Radhe' is Now Actor's Worst-rated Movie on IMDb, Zooms Past 'Race 3'

First it was Sadak 2, then Laxmii came along and now it is Salman Khan’s Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai that is facing the barrage of 1-star ratings on IMDb. News18 gave 1.5 out of 5 stars to the movie as it mentioned that it was just a star vehicle for Khan without any coherent screenplay or character development. “Radhe is a collage of high-pitched songs and slow-motion shots that made us cringe even five years back. You need to have a high appetite for Salman’s antics to enjoy this one," read News18’s review of the film.

That has pretty now much translated to Radhe’s ratings on the IMDb- a website that collates the ratings of movies, tv shows among other things.

At the time of writing this, Khan’s much-anticipated Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai has garnered over 77K 1-star votes by the Bollywood-loving janta, taking its average rating to a meager 1.7 on 10. If that wasn’t enough, Radhe has now become Khan’s worst-rated IMDb flick, the first two being Saawan… The Love Season (2006) and Race 3 (2019) with IMDb ratings of 2.2 and 1.9 respectively.Source: IMDb

“I couldn’t have kept my Eid commitment with fans without the support of ZEE. It was important to release the film at a time like this because people are suffering due to the pandemic. Incomes have reduced for many, so now, instead of spending a lot of money on tickets at the cinemas, people can watch it at a much cheaper rate at home. I want to provide some entertainment to people at a grim time like this," Khan earlier said in an interaction with a group of journalists via Zoom the previous week.

More recently, Khan issued a strict warning for netizens engaging in the piracy of Radhe. Taking to Twitter, Salman wrote that the Cyber Cell is investigating the matter and action will be taken against defaulters.

He wrote, “We offered you to watch our film Radhe at a reasonable price of INR 249 Per View. Inspite of that Pirated sites are streaming Radhe illegally which is a serious crime. Cyber Cell is taking action against all these illegal pirated sites. Please don’t participate in piracy or the Cyber Cell will take action against you as well. Please understand you will get into a lot of trouble with the Cyber cell."

