Salman Khan's Vintage Tweet on Preity Zinta's Team Goes Viral After KXIP's Nail-biting Win
Cricket fans on Twitter kept up with their yearly tradition of reviving Salman Khan's 6-year-old tweet as Preity Zinta's co-owned KXIP registered a crucial victory against RCB in Sharjah on Thursday night.
- News18.com
- Last Updated: October 16, 2020, 11:14 AM IST
Yes, Bhai, Zinta's team won.
What seemed like an eternity in the ongoing IPL 2020, Kings XI Punjab captained by Orange Cap holder KL Rahul finally found their winning ways after losing 5 consecutive matches in the tournament.
The win came in the form of Gayle storm, who returned to the playing XI and battered Royal Challengers Bangalore's bowlers for five sixes en route to a match-winning 53 off 44 balls. Chasing a target of 172, KXIP cruised all the way with in-form opening pair of KL Rahul (61 not off 49) and Mayank Agarwal (45 off 25) laying down a solid foundation yet again in what was a must-win situation for the franchise.
Needing seven off the final two overs with nine wickets in hand, KXIP nearly managed to screw it all up, taking the game to the last ball thanks to Yuzvendra Chahal's nail-biting final over. But Nicholas Pooran came in and hit the winning six, bringing KXIP's otherwise disappointed hut back to life.
While the match itself had some amusing moments including Virat Kohli's impromptu jig ahead of the contest, there was a vintage tweet by a curious Salman Khan that resurfaced on Twitter as a part of the yearly ritual.
What did the tweet say?
"Zinta's team won kya ?" Khan asked questioning if KXIP co-owned by Preity Zinta had won. This was back in 2014.
Zinta's team won kya ?— Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) May 28, 2014
But Twitter never forgets and the tweet has been floating around for years and gained traction once again after KXIP's victory on Thursday. Interestingly enough, both their wins out of 8 matches so far have come against RCB this year.
Bhai fans were
FINALLY BRO https://t.co/AZ3czpuq0v— neTwelve #17 (@Netzyyyyy) October 15, 2020
The curse is broken, for now. https://t.co/MRMipqRzNL— Art Vandelay (@iDexterDisciple) October 15, 2020
Ha Bhaii !! They Won 2 and Both Against RCB ! https://t.co/nfrFDYazZT— Sharukh MSD™ (@StanMSD) October 15, 2020
Jeet rahe the..Fir almost haar gaye.. Finally, jaise taise jeet gaye.. https://t.co/PUau4VBLMi— आत्मनिर्भर - Soul of India (@CrimeMasterGojo) October 15, 2020
Gold tweet https://t.co/KkPxszRxYb— Unnati (@caramelcrust) October 15, 2020
Going into the final over KXIP needed just two runs to seal the win and had 9 wickets in hand. In a desperate last throw of the dice, RCB skipper Virat Kohli turned to Chahal, who managed to send a scare to the KXIP dugout. But fortunately for the latter, Pooran kept his head still and danced down the pitch for a six over long-on to end the night with the crucial victory for the team.