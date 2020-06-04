Salon Workers Wear PPE Suits While Giving Hair Cuts in Madhya Pradesh as State Eases Lockdown

Even as businesses struggle to get re-open after nearly two months of lockdown, salons and beauty parlours in Madhya Pradesh have adopted a simple way to avoid spreading or catching coronavirus. As the salons opened under newly lifted restrictions, employees working in salons have been instructed to wear Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) suits while being at work.

In images shared by news agency ANI on Twitter, salon workers can be seen sheathed head to toe in protective gear including shields while tending to customers.

Madhya Pradesh: Salons reopen in Bhopal following relaxations in lockdown. Workers of a salon wear PPE kits while giving haircuts to customers amid #COVID19 pandemic. #Unlock1 pic.twitter.com/LfMI991hzF — ANI (@ANI) June 3, 2020

The salons have opened as part of the phased 'unlock' after the nation-wide lockdown imposed on March 24 to contain the spread of coronavirus.

On Saturday night, MP Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced the opening of several services and institutions including religious places of worship, shopping malls, hotels, restaurants and hospitality services such as hair salons and spas in non-containment zones.

Cinema halls, swimming pools, gymnasiums, theatres, parks, gathering halls and auditoriums are among the many things that remain closed. In containment zones, the lockdown will remain in place till June 30.

With the easing of lockdown restrictions, different states and districts are creating their own SOPs to supervise the return of business while maintaining social distancing in order to keep COVID-19 in check.

Hair salons in Maharashtra's Nanded district, for instance, are asking customers to bring their own towels while coming for a haircut. Some hair salons and spas in Bengaluru have also made wearing of gloves and face shields along with maks mandatory for employees.