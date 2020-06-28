Saloni Gaur's 'Pados Wali' Aunty Video on Cancelled CBSE Board Exams is a Laugh Riot

India's obsession with grade-based system of education goes beyond schools and catches up with our social circles. In fact, the most dreaded moment for a desi kid isn't the result, but a relative or a neighbour knocking at the door and ringing the phone to ask "Result aya? Result kaisa hai? Kitne marks hain?". And when the board exams have been cancelled, we are not sure how they are going to react to it.

But, comedian Saloni Gaur has solved it all for us. In her new act, the young artist has acted 'Pados wali' aunty's horror of not knowing the marks of other kids. "Mai ab mohallay mai kiska result puchungi? (whom will I ask about the result now?" Gaur says mimicking a middle-aged woman who is nearly hysterical after knowing the the government cancelled all the pending papers for CBSE class 10th and 12th exams.

Tumhare pados wali aunty to theek hai na? pic.twitter.com/99CiT8CMPY — Saloni Gaur (Nazma Aapi) (@salonayyy) June 27, 2020

"Jab se mujhe pata chali mai to behosh huay ja rahi hu," she says. The aunty's disappointment is that she will not be able to ask about the result of her neighbour Mrs Gupta who has apparently been feeding her son with almonds to sharpen his memory. Yet our pados wali aunty was sure of him flunking because, well, the kid has been playing PubG most of the times.

Her other nemesis is her relative whose daughter was appearing for the exams too. She was particularly curious because well our aunty's daughter had passed the board exams last with second division and this time ma be she wanted a revenge by asking other students about their marks. Desi logic much.

"Maths ki kamzor tha iska, maths ka paper hi cancel hogaya. Kya faida aie result ka?" aunty says.

The video has been shared over a thousand times and has been liked by nearly 9,000 people after it was shared on Twitter on Saturday.

Citing logistical issues and the “mental equilibrium” of the parents and their wards, CBSE has decided to cancel the remaining exams of Class 10 and 12 boards, which were to be conducted between July 1 and 15. Following suit, ICSE also informed the Supreme Court that it is cancelling the remaining board exams for the two classes.