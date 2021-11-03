Salt Bae Wore a 'Garbage Bag' to Park and Internet is Trashing Him With Memes

Nusret Gokce, better known as Salt Bae, is grabbing headlines yet again. No, not for sprinkling salt this time. The famous Turkish chef went for a walk in a park recently and posted a video online from his outing. Rather outlandish in his ways, the famed chef has left everyone confused with the choice of his outfit.

Salt Bae, in the clip now going viral, can be seen feeding squirrels and birds as he spends time around a park on a bright day. Why he would wear a trash bag on his day out, is one question netizens are asking. Yes, he swapped his t-shirt for a garbage bin liner and headed to the park. The rest of his look included a pair of his trademark shades, a sleek hairstyle, and a pair of shorts.

While he was at it, Salt Bae did some impressive pull-ups, too. The clip was shared on Instagram by him but later crossed over to Twitter, thanks to avid users of the internet.

You can watch the video here:

Inevitably, users across platforms requested, insisted, and demanded an explanation or significance of Salt Bae’s outfit. Most questions asked on the clip are “What were you thinking?” The video prompted several reactions on the micro-blogging site and the following are the ones that caught our attention:

I was wondering where my bin bag went https://t.co/iaOQ0yQMnV— maymah (@maymahhh) October 29, 2021

salt bae out in hyde park doing a mary poppins x rick owens collab pic.twitter.com/jFy0JuThFy— axaxaxas lmaö (@demarionunn) October 27, 2021

If you didn’t know already, Salt Bae charges quite a fortune for the dishes in his many restaurants. His newly opened UK restaurant came into the spotlight due to its exorbitant prices. To the long list of eateries he owns, the social media sensation and ace butcher-cum-restaurateur opened the Nusr-Et Steakhouse in London. The glamorous fine dining outlet was scorned by many netizens and popular restaurants after an invoice from the restaurant circulated on the web. One meal at the restaurant would cost a customer 1800 pounds or about Rs 1.8 lakh.

Salt Bae is the world's greatest living artist pic.twitter.com/ZZMydLsoah— Francisco Garcia (@Ffranciscodgf) September 27, 2021

The renowned chef, who is a popular entity in the gourmet cuisine circuit, became an overnight sensation on social media, only a few years ago. A video captured his unique way of sprinkling salt and cutting meat with unbelievable precision. “Ottoman Steak” read the caption.

In 2018, Salt Bae unveiled his own wax figure which claims a spot in his own restaurant, Nusr-Et Sandal Bedesteni, in Istanbul.

