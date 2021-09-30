Salt Bae's New London Restaurant Pricing May Leave Patrons Salty

Energetic 38-year-old Turkish cook Nusret Gökçe, who is also known as Salt Bae, has opened his 15th new restaurant branch in London, but people are stunned by the hefty price on the menu card. Gökçe’s latest restaurant is located at Park Tower Hotel in Knightsbridge. One of the users who has visited the new steakhouse has shared the bill of the restaurant on Twitter which later created a sensation on social media. A user named @Omnimojo on Twitter shared the bill of the restaurant. While sharing the photo he says, “It’s cheaper to fly and have food at Salt Bae’s Turkish restaurant than to go to the London one. £9 for coke. £630 for Tomahawk steak. No thank you".

Here is the post:

It’s cheaper to fly and have food at Salt Bae’s Turkish restaurant than to go to the London one. £9 for coke. £630 for Tomahawk steak. No thank you. pic.twitter.com/PufkwKzthM— Muttaqi متق (@Omnimojo) September 27, 2021

After sharing the bill, people started criticizing and sharing their reactions, which also includes the chef’s famous 24-carat gold tomahawk steak.

“Basically impossible to get a seat" - suggesting there are plenty of high-rollers prepared to pay out for dinner, Time Out Reported.

According to the receipt from the Nusr-Et new steakhouse, a golden burger was priced at £100. Out of curiosity people started searching for a menu card on the restaurant website, however, it was not listed on the website. The restaurant sells a Giant Tomahawk at £630, Nusret salad at £23, two prawn tempura rolls costing £60. Tea, however, is free.

Here are few reactions:

£44 for 4 redbulls??? Is salt bae okay pic.twitter.com/fppPGd0Lv9— SP The Industry (@septimusajprime) September 27, 2021

think there’s a line where high restaurant prices stop being rip offs and become a kind of performance art, and i think salt bae’s new london restaurant has soared past it pic.twitter.com/USgfFWLrB2— axaxaxas lmaö (@demarionunn) September 24, 2021

A man who has created an entire brand and a chain of restaurants from internet hype charges people £11 for a Red Bull. Colour me shocked! pic.twitter.com/3WBS8CbegX— Diyora Shadijanova (Диёра Шадижанова) (@thediyora) September 27, 2021

Earlier Gökçe has become a meme sensation in 2017 for his unique theatrical dropping of salt from a height while seasoning meat.

