Salt Bae's New Restaurant Will Have a 24-carat Gold Steak on the Menu

Nusret Gokce aka Salt Bae charmed the world of the internet with his unique meat seasoning technique that turned him into a meme. The Turkish butcher, chef, and restaurateur, who owns Nusr-Et, a chain of luxury steakhouses is now going to open up a new restaurant in London that will sell his quintessential 24-carat gold steak. Priced at £700, the golden tomahawk will be one of the star dishes of Salt Bae’s restaurant in London. Considering the range of celebrities he has impressed with his salting technique and perfectly cooked steak, we can expect that London will soon be Salt Bae’s next popular stop. After several pandemic-related delays, the Nusr-Et, London will be opening its doors on May 17 at The Park Tower Knightsbridge hotel.

Speaking to GQ, founder of Code Hospitality and restaurant insider Adam Hyman said that Knightsbridge is the perfect location for the restaurant, whether it is for those who want to tick the restaurant off their restaurant bucket list or the locals and tourists who are exploring a new place. Since 2020, and most of this year Londoners have been staying at home for far too long and need to get some good food and entertainment and Salt Bae’s restaurant may provide that.

One look at his Instagram handle and you would see stars like Jason Statham, David Beckham, Mixed Martial Arts star Conor McGregor, showing up at his restaurant to witness the spectacle created by Nusret as he slices the steak covered in 24-carat gold and salts it in his typical style. Although the gold foil does not add any flavour to the steak, it is the performance of it that makes the steak sound like a premium luxury dish.

Nusret started working at a very young age and has worked his way up to the stage where he now is setting up restaurants and attracting celebrities from far and wide. As an apprentice in the Kadikoy district of Istanbul as a youth, Nusret started working in the butchery industry and now we can see how he can effortlessly cut some of the finest pieces in his restaurants worldwide.

