Salt Bae's US Restaurant Shut Down Days After Launch For Violating Almost All Covid-19 Regulations

Internet’s favourite butcher and chef, Salt Bae is in trouble with the Boston authorities. The Instagram famous chef had recently opened up a restaurant called Nusr-Et Boston in Boston but within a week, authorities orderedit to shut down.

According to the Boston Globe, the restaurant was charged with COVID-19 protocol violations. As of now, the restaurant will remain closed until further notice and the liquor licence has been suspended indefinitely.

Salt Bae, or as the authorities know him the real world, NusretGökçe is famous for his exquisite salting technique. He rose to internet fame when his rhythmic, almost sensual video of salting went viral. He has over 30 million Instagram followers.

Nusr-Et Boston was opened on September 18 and due to his popularity, the opening night was crowded. People stood in lines outside the restaurant, waiting in groups, large and small, to get a table at the newest sensation in town. Due to this excitement at its door, the authorities took notice.

According to Universal hub, the large crowd gathered on the street was in violation of an act in violation of Boston’s advisory against such gatherings.

The crowd became a point of pride for the restaurant as Salt Bae himself shared the video on his Instagram. The video showcases a large gathering of people awaiting their turn to enter the already famous restaurant. Many are well dressed but without a mask.

They stand beside the door, on the sidewalk, some even spilling out on the road. The Globe reported that the whole opening weekend witnessed similar eager crowds.

Many people commented negatively on the video, expressing concern about the carelessness and irresponsibility on behalf of the restaurant as well as the guests.

Some accused Salt Bae of potentially creating a “super spreader centre in Boston’ as the place willingly allows un-masked people inside, while others simply blamed the guests for being selfish.

Those who were concerned can sigh with relief now as the Boston authorities agree with these sentiments. Gökçe owns multiple restaurants all around the world, so his business isn’t likely to suffer much. He will, however, have to explain these violations in a virtual hearing later this week.