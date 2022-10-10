Samajwadi Party Founder Mulayam Singh Yadav Passes Away, Condolences Pour in on Twitter

Samajwadi Party founder and former UP chief minister Mulayam Singh Yadav passed away on Monday after prolonged illness. Mulayam Singh Yadav’s son Akhilesh confirmed his father’s demise in a tweet through the official Twitter handle of the party. “My respected father and everyone’s leader is no more – Akhilesh Yadav,” the tweet on Samajwadi Party’s Twitter handle read. Not just him, but many other took to Twitter and extended their condolences.

“Shri Mulayam Singh Yadav Ji was a remarkable personality. He was widely admired as a humble and grounded leader who was sensitive to people’s problems. He served people diligently and devoted his life towards popularising the ideals of Loknayak JP and Dr. Lohia,” tweeted PM Narendra Modi as he shared images with the politician.

Shri Mulayam Singh Yadav Ji was a remarkable personality. He was widely admired as a humble and grounded leader who was sensitive to people’s problems. He served people diligently and devoted his life towards popularising the ideals of Loknayak JP and Dr. Lohia. pic.twitter.com/kFtDHP40q9 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 10, 2022

Mulayam Singh Yadav Ji distinguished himself in UP and national politics. He was a key soldier for democracy during the Emergency. As Defence Minister, he worked for a stronger India. His Parliamentary interventions were insightful and emphasised on furthering national interest. pic.twitter.com/QKGfFfimr8 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 10, 2022

I had many interactions with Mulayam Singh Yadav Ji when we served as Chief Ministers of our respective states. The close association continued and I always looked forward to hearing his views. His demise pains me. Condolences to his family and lakhs of supporters. Om Shanti. pic.twitter.com/eWbJYoNfzU — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 10, 2022

Many others also tweeted:

Netaji is no more. Few leaders have worked harder at building a party bottom up than Mulayam Singh Yadav: tireless neta with a never say die spirit. The Mandal revolution of north India threw up some remarkably rooted mass leaders: Mulayam was right up there. RIP Om Shanti 🙏 — Rajdeep Sardesai (@sardesairajdeep) October 10, 2022

Mulayam Singh Yadav was a stalwart Lohiaite but had admirers across political spectrum. His tenures as CM of UP were very consequential. He played a key national role on 2 occasions: Deve Gowda & Gujral govts as Defence Min,& in 2002 when he proposed APJ Abdul Kalam for President — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) October 10, 2022

We can disagree with him but he was grassroot leader of different deprived sections who belongs to a small village of UP and become defence minister and CM of uttarpradesh through his vast political vision.

My condolences to his family. @yadavakhilesh#MulayamSinghYadav pic.twitter.com/6lIMACWBmA — Shadab Chauhan شاداب چوہان (@shadab_chouhan1) October 10, 2022

Heartfelt condolences to Akhilesh Yadav & family on the passing away of Mulayam Singh yadav. May his soul rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/Psoo5WE615 — Aaron Mathew (@AaronMathewINC) October 10, 2022

Deeply saddened to hear about the demise of Former Union Defence Minister and Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Mulayam Singh Yadav Ji. Netaji was one of the tallest socialist leader our country has seen. pic.twitter.com/nraDdLim5O — Supriya Sule (@supriya_sule) October 10, 2022

Saddened to know about the passing away of Former UP CM, Mulayam Singh Yadav Ji. My heartfelt condolences to his family and friends!#MulayamSinghYadav pic.twitter.com/kw314Sgjb8 — Gourav Chopra (@GouravChopra_JK) October 10, 2022

Mulayam Singh Yadav, 82, was admitted to Medanta Hospital in Haryana’s Gurugram since over a week and had been on life-saving drugs.

The SP patron had been under treatment at Medanta since August 22. He had also been admitted to the facility in July.

After the SP informed of Mulayam Singh’s poor health condition on Sunday, October 2, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath had spoken to Akhilesh to enquire about his father’s health. PM Modi had also assured him all possible help and assistance.

