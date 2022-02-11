BuzzCut is News18’s new series where we break down a recent trend on the Internet and delve deep into Internet-culture to understand why it’s causing a stir on the Internet.

Indian cinema is synonymous with (excruciatingly long and mostly unnecessary) song and dance routines. Many a time, the songs in a film have gone on to become bigger successes than the movie itself. An item number has also been an integral part of Indian films since time immemorial. A trope that is almost always forced into the narrative to feed the male gaze, has come under fire in recent times with a few directors refusing to succumb to the misogynistic ‘fame’ that an item song serves to garner even before a film’s release. In a post #MeToo era when society is striving to unlearn and relearn the patriarchal rules of convention, imagine an item song being used to describe the ill effects of item numbers. ‘Oo Antava Mava’ from Allu Arjun-Rashmika Mandanna starrer Telugu film Pushpa: The Rise is all the rage now with Samantha Ruth Prabhu making her first foray into the ditzy world of item numbers. The song is touted as a game-changer in the sexist world of item songs as the lyrics claim to call out men for being ‘lustful’ and place the blame on them, but is it really any different from the regular trashy item number?

What’s wrong with item songs?

The term ‘item song’ itself contains the word ‘item’ referring to an object, in this case being the woman. An easy way to sell tickets, movies have depended on raunchy numbers for long, with mainstream actresses like Katrina Kaif and Kareena Kapoor popularising it. The lyrics of these numbers have dehumanised women to the extent of them being reduced to mere food items. In Kareena’s ‘Fevicol Se’ number in Dabangg 2, she is compared to a tandoori chicken which can be enjoyed with alcohol. In ‘Oo Antava’, too, women are compared to sweet grapes. Consent is thrown to the winds as many lyrics detail harassment of women and glorification of it. In a country such as India where women’s safety is highly sensitive, the casual approach to such suggestive and sexist songs is detrimental to a progressive society. In a 2017 interview to SheThePeople, a media channel focused on women, film director Karan Johar slammed item numbers and said that he would not entertain them in his movies anymore. “The moment you put a woman in the centre and a thousand men looking at her lustingly, it’s setting the wrong example,” he added.

The comparison of women to edible items further encourages victim blaming in assault and rape cases, where the women, due to their choice of clothing or otherwise, are considered “irresistible” for men, and hence the violence is bound to happen. The lawyer of the accused in the Nirbhaya case had infamously stated “street dogs will eat sweets left on the road.”

Shabana Azmi, while speaking at FICCI Frames, an international convention of the Indian film industry, in 2018, condemned the problematic culture of item songs. “When a girl says ‘it’s alright, I want to celebrate my sensuality,’ I have no problem with that. I think that’s wonderful. But under the pretense of ‘celebrating your sensuality’ what you are actually doing is surrendering to the male gaze and objectifying yourselves because the business of cinema is of images,” she said. The actress also talked about the ‘tandoori murgi’ reference in Kareena’s ‘Fevicol se’ song and how a child dancing to it leads to the “sexualisation of children and the parents who are enjoying it.”

Why an item song to criticise portrayal in item songs doesn’t make sense

With 153 million views and almost 2 million likes on YouTube, the song has evidently gone viral. In a recent interview, music composer Devi Sri Prasad asserted that ‘Oo Antava’ is, in fact, not an item number, but a song with a “social message.” According to him, the lyrics make all the difference, setting it apart from a normal item number. In reality, the song comes across as a cheap, half-baked (or manipulative) attempt at reversing the spotlight on how men are to be blamed for objectifying women, irrespective of the clothes, complexion or body type, while the camera ironically sexualises Samantha’s gyrating body. The mainstay of item songs are the hypersexualisation of women catering to the male gaze and satisfying men’s desires. ‘Oo Antava’ is no different. The lyrics of the song and the visuals are antithetical to the message that the makers claimed to send out.

Some of the lyrics goes like:

“When we wear a saree, you (men) stare at us.

When we wear short dresses, you stare at us.

It is not the dressing that matters.

It is all in your eyes. Men’s minds are twisted.”

While the intent to call out the inherent sexism of men deserves appreciation, the route chosen by the film’s makers to channel that thought is a derisive marketing ploy, to say the least. The film revolves around red sandalwood smuggling in Andhra Pradesh and most gangster films feature an item song with a bunch of drunk men and money flying around. ‘Oo Antava’ shows a group of skimpily dressed women, including Samantha, apparently enjoying the objectification by the jeering crowd, which they are criticising in the lyrics. Thus, the song dangerously normalises the issue it claims to critique, defeating its very purpose. Since the song lyrics put the onus on men, naturally ‘not all men’ started trending and men’s associations have reportedly filed a complaint against the portrayal of men as “sexual predators.”

It has also kickstarted a debate on social media regarding the irony of using an item song to critique what item songs generally depict. As one user summed it up, “This song is more like a cigarette pack advertising that cigarettes cause cancer.”

Empowerment vs Patriarchy

Of course, item songs are driven by the actress’ own free will with some seeing it as an expression of their sexuality. Malaika Arora, known for ‘Chaiyya Chaiyya in Dil Se and Munni Badnaam Hui in Dabangg, in an interview to The Hindu, said that a “certain amount of male gaze and attention” will be there, but she does not “feel objectified” when performing item songs. “I am capable of making those calls. I don’t regret any of the songs I’ve done.”

The flipside to the argument that actresses are empowered while deciding to star in such songs is the gendered patriarchy entrenched in the film industry and the age-old misogynistic milieu. Is the woman independently making the choice or is the dominant distorted social structure choosing it for her? In an industry that largely sees females as a sex object or eye candy, women are forced to straddle between empowerment and the underlying bias. The 2008 incident of Nana Patekar allegedly wanting to be part of an intimate step in an item song featuring Tanushree Dutta shows how harassment and sexism easily seep into the real from reel life.

As long as society revels in the sleaze of item songs, merely changing the words is tokenism at its best and too little, too late in the present sociopolitical climate. It begs the question, is a titillating item song the ideal way to censure the voyeuristic male gaze?

