CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Movies#SriLanka#MonsoonSession#DroupadiMurmu#NeerajChopra
Home » News » Buzz » Samantha Ruth Prabhu Roasted Karan Johar on Divorce Query and Twitter is Here for it
1-MIN READ

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Roasted Karan Johar on Divorce Query and Twitter is Here for it

By: Buzz Staff

News18.com

Last Updated: July 23, 2022, 11:22 IST

New Delhi, India

Samantha handled it all with grace and her answers were not only witty but also hit the bull's eye every time. (Credits: Via Twitter)

Samantha handled it all with grace and her answers were not only witty but also hit the bull's eye every time. (Credits: Via Twitter)

Samantha Ruth Prabhu opened up about her separation from Naga Chaitanya on Koffee With Karan, and in the process, also showed everyone who's boss.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu cut a dazzling figure in her debut on Koffee with Karan and it’s safe to say, she pretty much owned the show. People on social media, however, found some questions posed by host Karan Johar to Samantha slightly objectionable, and sometimes “intrusive”. Samantha handled it all with grace and her answers were not only witty but also hit the bull’s eye every time. The actor opened up about her separation from Naga Chaitanya, and in the process, also showed everyone who’s boss.

When Karan told Samantha he wouldn’t be “encroaching” on her personal life by asking her details about her divorce from her ex-husband, Samantha made it a point to roast him on his own show. She quipped that he had already asked her that question off camera, and asked if he meant that he just wouldn’t be asking her those questions on camera. The moment was not remiss on anyone.

There were several other moments where Samantha roasted Karan in- as touted by Twitter users- “the nicest way possible”.

Before her, Ranveer Singh had already roasted Karan on Koffee this season. When he was facing off Alia Bhatt in a game segment, he casually called out the filmmaker’s “nepo bias”.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here

About the Author

Buzz Staff

A team of writers at News18.com bring you stories on what’s creating the buzz on the Internet while exploring science, cricket, tech, gender, Bollywoo...Read More

Tags:
first published:July 23, 2022, 11:22 IST
last updated:July 23, 2022, 11:22 IST