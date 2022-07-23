Samantha Ruth Prabhu Roasted Karan Johar on Divorce Query and Twitter is Here for it

Samantha Ruth Prabhu cut a dazzling figure in her debut on Koffee with Karan and it’s safe to say, she pretty much owned the show. People on social media, however, found some questions posed by host Karan Johar to Samantha slightly objectionable, and sometimes “intrusive”. Samantha handled it all with grace and her answers were not only witty but also hit the bull’s eye every time. The actor opened up about her separation from Naga Chaitanya, and in the process, also showed everyone who’s boss.

When Karan told Samantha he wouldn’t be “encroaching” on her personal life by asking her details about her divorce from her ex-husband, Samantha made it a point to roast him on his own show. She quipped that he had already asked her that question off camera, and asked if he meant that he just wouldn’t be asking her those questions on camera. The moment was not remiss on anyone.

Wtf Samantha destroys karan in a second #KoffeeWithKaran7 #SamanthaRuthPrabhu pic.twitter.com/odsnFbyCU1 — k ( SHAMSHERA 彡 DAY ) (@itsKabir16) July 21, 2022

Loving Samantha more after this episode! She roasted Karan in the nicest way possible ……

She was so on point …..lots of love to u @Samanthaprabhu2

U are rockstar and till now my fav episode of this season#SamanthaRuthPrabhu #KoffeeWithKaran pic.twitter.com/C3Af54zte7 — Vikas (@gundlavikas_) July 22, 2022

Omg loved the way #SamanthaRuthPrabhu shut that Karan Johar up Samantha “ You’ve already asked that off the camera “#KoffeeWithKaran — (@Beingrealbeing) July 21, 2022

There were several other moments where Samantha roasted Karan in- as touted by Twitter users- “the nicest way possible”.

Samantha: You are the reason for unhappy marriages. Karan Johar: pic.twitter.com/w9EM3QqXvs — Karthik Keramalu (@KarthikKeramalu) July 22, 2022

I dared to watch the latest #KoffeeWithKaranS7 episode of Akshay and Samantha. I will tell you it was so awkward to watch Karan Johar constantly press Samantha to answer questions related to her marriage and separation. And that when she said she doesn't wanna talk about it. — Bhavya (@Bhavyahere) July 21, 2022

Before her, Ranveer Singh had already roasted Karan on Koffee this season. When he was facing off Alia Bhatt in a game segment, he casually called out the filmmaker’s “nepo bias”.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here