Samaritans Help Family of Zomato Delivery Agent Killed by Speeding SUV, Raise Money

After the tragic death of Zomato delivery executive Salil Tripathi in a road accident, help has started to pour in on Twitter for the bereaved family. The 36-year-old was hit by an SUV driven by a Delhi Police constable when he was waiting for a food order on his bike. As per an Indian Express report, Salil had lost his job as a hotel manager in the lockdown and had taken the delivery job to make ends meet. His father had also died due to COVID-19 earlier and Salil used to live with his wife and a 10-year-old son in Delhi’s Rohini. As the disheartening incident came to light, numerous people on Twitter stepped in to financially support Salil’s family. One of the good samaritans who was moved by the tragedy and decided to help is filmmaker Manish Mundra. He shared a post on his Twitter handle mentioning the bank details of Salil’s wife Sucheta Tripathi and transferred Rs 4 lakh to her. “It should reflect in the account by tomorrow,” he wrote.

So found the bank details through @jignasa_sinha Suchitra TripathiBank of MaharashtraBank account : 00000068006999689IFSCode: MAHB0001342 Done 4 lacs. It should reflect in the account by tomorrow https://t.co/Rd9iOAFtda — Manish Mundra (@ManMundra) January 11, 2022

Manish’s kind act triggered a chain of responses from other Twitter users who got inspired to help Salil’s family. Later, one user also transferred an undisclosed amount to Sucheta’s account and wrote, “Since 2020 we are moving on humanity,” alongside a screenshot of the transaction. Following suit, another user replied to Manish’s post and wrote, “Done my part sir. Thanks for motivating us to help others and stand out in crisis situations to needy ones.” He too shared a screenshot of the transaction.

Since 2020 we are moving on humanity pic.twitter.com/SFxN1IUKJt— Rohit - Human ! joshi (@Roohan786007) January 11, 2022

Done my part sir. Thanks for motivating us to help others and stand out in crisis situations to needy ones. pic.twitter.com/pnb0BYkBtE— amrish 🇮🇳 (@amrish2j) January 11, 2022

Similarly, numerous other Twitter users did their bit to help Salil’s family while also praising Manish who was the first one to step in. Reportedly, a fundraiser has also been started on Ketto for Salil where over Rs 8 lakh have been collected so far.

The incident even compelled Salil’s wife Sucheta to write a post on Twitter seeking help from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister of Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal.

My husband Salil tripathi lost his life as delhi policemen hit him by car in drunken state on 8/1/22.Need justice for my husband left with 10 yr old son and his mother..Future is dark for me😭🙏🏻 @ArvindKejriwal @narendramodi @sambitswaraj @PMOIndia @ManMundra @msisodia— Sucheta Tripathi (@tsucheta01) January 12, 2022

She briefed about the mishap in the tweet and sought justice for her husband. “Future is dark for me,” she added.

