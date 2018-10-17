English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Sambar is NOT South Indian and You Should Thank the Marathas
Interestingly, it was also the Marathas whom introduced chilies to India, after being introduced to it by the Portuguese.
Interestingly, it was also the Marathas whom introduced chilies to India, after being introduced to it by the Portuguese.
Loading...
After World Food Day, and the smorgasbord of stories (the new as well as the re-plugged) that catered to it, here’s some news you can actually use: Sambar, that mainstay of South Indian thalis, meals and homes, isn’t really South Indian. Here I shall pause for you to collect your breath and or to formulate your outrage.
Done? Let’s carry on then.
Chef Kunal Kapur, known to audiences from his various food-travel shows and judging stints on MasterChef India, has been currying favour around the country of late, and not for political office.
His new TV show, Curries of India on LF, is a gastronomic odyssey across the time and landscapes of India, tracing the fount and avatars of the curry, so ubiquitous to almost every Indian cuisine.
“Today, we cook Sambar with toor dal, and vaguely say that it’s a South Indian dish. There are some legends and stories about its origin, but the fact is that the first sambar was cooked during Maratha rule, and was named after Sambhaji, their leader, at a time when the Marathas were ruling over the Deccan,” says Kapur, casually blowing minds.
That’s right, Sambar was named after Sambhaji, son of Shivaji. Let’s pause again while you digest that.
And yes, there is written evidence of this, as Kapur can attest.
And while sambar today is usually cooked with toor or arhar dal, the first one was cooked with urad. As Kapur notes, “So always remember, when you’re eating sambar in a South Indian restaurant, you’re consuming a Marathi dish.”
Interestingly, it was also the Marathas whom introduced chilies to India, after being introduced to it by the Portuguese. Given the impact of that ingredient on “spicy” Indian food, we can safely say that there’s a touch of Marathi manoos in all of us. Jai Maharashtra?
Done? Let’s carry on then.
Chef Kunal Kapur, known to audiences from his various food-travel shows and judging stints on MasterChef India, has been currying favour around the country of late, and not for political office.
His new TV show, Curries of India on LF, is a gastronomic odyssey across the time and landscapes of India, tracing the fount and avatars of the curry, so ubiquitous to almost every Indian cuisine.
“Today, we cook Sambar with toor dal, and vaguely say that it’s a South Indian dish. There are some legends and stories about its origin, but the fact is that the first sambar was cooked during Maratha rule, and was named after Sambhaji, their leader, at a time when the Marathas were ruling over the Deccan,” says Kapur, casually blowing minds.
That’s right, Sambar was named after Sambhaji, son of Shivaji. Let’s pause again while you digest that.
And yes, there is written evidence of this, as Kapur can attest.
And while sambar today is usually cooked with toor or arhar dal, the first one was cooked with urad. As Kapur notes, “So always remember, when you’re eating sambar in a South Indian restaurant, you’re consuming a Marathi dish.”
Interestingly, it was also the Marathas whom introduced chilies to India, after being introduced to it by the Portuguese. Given the impact of that ingredient on “spicy” Indian food, we can safely say that there’s a touch of Marathi manoos in all of us. Jai Maharashtra?
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Actor, Ladies Man Cyrus Kumar Opened Up On #MeToo
-
Wednesday 10 October , 2018
E-Buzz: Big Little Things
-
Thursday 20 September , 2018
Yusaku Maezawa: Meet Japanese Billionaire Who Is SpaceX's First Private Passenger On Moon Mission
-
Wednesday 19 September , 2018
E-Buzz: Will Sunny Leone Go Back To Bigg Boss?
-
Wednesday 19 September , 2018
Delhi's Baby Steps Towards An Eco-friendly Ganesh Chaturthi
Actor, Ladies Man Cyrus Kumar Opened Up On #MeToo
Wednesday 10 October , 2018 E-Buzz: Big Little Things
Thursday 20 September , 2018 Yusaku Maezawa: Meet Japanese Billionaire Who Is SpaceX's First Private Passenger On Moon Mission
Wednesday 19 September , 2018 E-Buzz: Will Sunny Leone Go Back To Bigg Boss?
Wednesday 19 September , 2018 Delhi's Baby Steps Towards An Eco-friendly Ganesh Chaturthi
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Avengers 4: Don Cheadle Teases Fans With a Puzzle About Film's Title, Can You Solve it?
- OnePlus 6T Launch Event Ticket Sale: Here is How You Can Buy One
- New Hyundai Santro Prices Leaked Ahead of October 23 Launch
- Xiaomi Mi TV 4A Pro 49 Review: We Are Rubbing Our Eyes, This Just Cannot be Real
- Samsung Galaxy W2019 Listed on TENNA Will Have Two 4.2-Inch Screens, 3,000mAh Battery
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...