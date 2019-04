Sambit Patra's Video Showing Woman Cooking on Earthen Oven Comes Under Fire

Celebrating success of Ujwala yojana?

— भारत परभाणे (@parbhane) March 31, 2019



Ujwal yojna me sabhi ko gass ka connection hua h tab ye garib ghar me chulhe se q khana pak raha h patra G.



— Asif Sheikkhh (@asif_sheikkhh) March 31, 2019





Weren't we told that Ujjwala Yojana was a smashing success and that mothers and sisters of poorest of poor have got gas cylinders at their homes?



Can't spot a gas cylinder here atleast.



Reaction? pic.twitter.com/yL4F7SLId1

— Prashant Kumar (@scribe_prashant) March 31, 2019



More than the failure of the Ujjwala Yojana, I am cringing at the way he's touching the women. I hope it's with their consent. https://t.co/qTstEXLJYI



— Ridhima Shukla (@RidhimaShukla7) March 31, 2019





DNA me hi dikhava hai. BTW Ujjwala scheme ka kitna achcha prachar ho raha hai.

— Jagrook Matdata Satish (@satish2902) March 31, 2019



Leaving aside that this lady is cooking on a "choolah" & hence showcasing the sham Ujjwala Yojana is,

I find it so weird when RICH people go to poor ppl's house & eat their food for photo ops to look oh-so-humble.



Eating food from those who barely have any! That's their reality. https://t.co/9E4ICIgEUT



— Zainab Sikander (@zainabsikander) March 31, 2019





Reality!👇



With the Ujjwala Yojana, Mr. Modi boasts of having provided crores of women with gas cylinders !#ModiLies #NyayForIndia #EkHiChokidarChorHai

pic.twitter.com/EKFSHgLEVl

— Vidya (@Vidyaraj51) March 31, 2019



इस माता को उज्ज्वला योजना में सीलेंडर नहीं मिला क्या. धुएं में खाना बनाने को मजबूर है।



— Vidyut Maurya (@vidyut_maurya) March 31, 2019





Ges silandar kha he



— Hitesh Machhi (@HiteshM25917833) March 31, 2019



A video tweeted by BJP leader Sambit Patra has come under flak and criticism as it him eating food at a family's house while a woman cooks in the background using a wood-fired oven.The BJP spokesperson is contesting from the temple town of Puri in Odisha for the Lok Sabha elections. While campaigning in the constituency, Patra posted a video showing him visiting a family in the constituency.In the video, Patra can be seen sharing a meal with the family, sitting on the floor, eating food from a banana leaf plate kept in front of him. But in the right-hand corner of the video, a woman sitting and cooking the meal that is served, on a wood-fire, earthen oven.This caught the eye of social media.'This is my own house, my mom fed me her hand-cooked food. I, too fed her with my own hands.. and I believe service to humanity is service to god," the video is captioned in Oriya.Another video posted in Hindi showed the same wood-fired oven.After the video was posted, several critics took to Twitter to question, why the woman in the video was cooking using the oven, questioning Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Ujjwala Yojana scheme.The Ujjwala Yojana scheme, launched in 2016, promises to provide free cooking gas connections to rural women in Below Poverty Line households. The government had cited the scheme as one of its key successes.Earlier this year, the target for Ujjwala Yojna was raised to 8 crore connections by 2021 and now envisages giving all households a connection.Speaking on the occasion, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu termed the scheme as revolutionary and "possibly the world's biggest poverty alleviation programme."