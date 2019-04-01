Sambit Patra's Video Showing Woman Cooking on Earthen Oven Comes Under Fire
A video tweeted by BJP Sambit Patra has come under flak and criticism of the Modi government's Ujjwala Yojana cooking gas scheme after it showed a woman cooking in the background using a wood-fire oven.
The BJP spokesperson is contesting from the temple town of Puri in Odisha for the Lok Sabha elections. While campaigning in the constituency, Patra posted a video showing him visiting a family in the constituency.
In the video, Patra can be seen sharing a meal with the family, sitting on the floor, eating food from a banana leaf plate kept in front of him. But in the right-hand corner of the video, a woman sitting and cooking the meal that is served, on a wood-fire, earthen oven.
This caught the eye of social media.
'This is my own house, my mom fed me her hand-cooked food. I, too fed her with my own hands.. and I believe service to humanity is service to god," the video is captioned in Oriya.
ଏହା ମୋର ନିଜ ଘର, ମାଁ ମୋତେ ନିଜ ହାତରନ୍ଧା ଖୁଆଇଲେ । ମୁଁ ମଧ୍ୟ ମୋ ନିଜ ହାତରେ ତାଙ୍କୁ ଖୁଆଇଲି ଏବଂ ମୁଁ ଜାଣେ ମାନବ ସେବା ହିଁ ଈଶ୍ୱରଙ୍କ ସବୁଠୁ ବଡ଼ ପୂଜା ଅଟେ l [2/2]@BJP4Odisha #PhirEkBaarModiSarkar pic.twitter.com/PiZLZKSZmL
— Chowkidar Sambit Patra (@sambitswaraj) March 31, 2019
Another video posted in Hindi showed the same wood-fired oven.
पुरी के एक छोटे से गांव में में रहने वाली एक बूढ़ी विधवा माँ, उसकी तीन बेटियां जिनमें 2 दिव्यांग व बेटा मजदूरी करता है। ऐसी माँ का घर बनाने का काम श्री @narendramodi जी ने किया है। [1/2]@BJP4Odisha #PhirEkBaarModiSarkar pic.twitter.com/zhAzafVjbr
— Chowkidar Sambit Patra (@sambitswaraj) March 31, 2019
After the video was posted, several critics took to Twitter to question, why the woman in the video was cooking using the oven, questioning Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Ujjwala Yojana scheme.
The Ujjwala Yojana scheme, launched in 2016, promises to provide free cooking gas connections to rural women in Below Poverty Line households. The government had cited the scheme as one of its key successes.
Celebrating success of Ujwala yojana?
— भारत परभाणे (@parbhane) March 31, 2019
Ujwal yojna me sabhi ko gass ka connection hua h tab ye garib ghar me chulhe se q khana pak raha h patra G.
— Asif Sheikkhh (@asif_sheikkhh) March 31, 2019
Weren't we told that Ujjwala Yojana was a smashing success and that mothers and sisters of poorest of poor have got gas cylinders at their homes?
Can't spot a gas cylinder here atleast.
Reaction? pic.twitter.com/yL4F7SLId1
— Prashant Kumar (@scribe_prashant) March 31, 2019
More than the failure of the Ujjwala Yojana, I am cringing at the way he's touching the women. I hope it's with their consent. https://t.co/qTstEXLJYI
— Ridhima Shukla (@RidhimaShukla7) March 31, 2019
DNA me hi dikhava hai. BTW Ujjwala scheme ka kitna achcha prachar ho raha hai.
— Jagrook Matdata Satish (@satish2902) March 31, 2019
Leaving aside that this lady is cooking on a "choolah" & hence showcasing the sham Ujjwala Yojana is,
I find it so weird when RICH people go to poor ppl's house & eat their food for photo ops to look oh-so-humble.
Eating food from those who barely have any! That's their reality. https://t.co/9E4ICIgEUT
— Zainab Sikander (@zainabsikander) March 31, 2019
Reality!👇
With the Ujjwala Yojana, Mr. Modi boasts of having provided crores of women with gas cylinders !#ModiLies #NyayForIndia #EkHiChokidarChorHai
pic.twitter.com/EKFSHgLEVl
— Vidya (@Vidyaraj51) March 31, 2019
इस माता को उज्ज्वला योजना में सीलेंडर नहीं मिला क्या. धुएं में खाना बनाने को मजबूर है।
— Vidyut Maurya (@vidyut_maurya) March 31, 2019
@BJP4India @RahulGandhi @yadavakhilesh @INCIndia इनको उज्जाल योजना के तहत लगता है gas दिलाना भूल गए ।
— Manisha (@Manisha5917) March 31, 2019
Ges silandar kha he
— Hitesh Machhi (@HiteshM25917833) March 31, 2019
Earlier this year, the target for Ujjwala Yojna was raised to 8 crore connections by 2021 and now envisages giving all households a connection.
Speaking on the occasion, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu termed the scheme as revolutionary and "possibly the world's biggest poverty alleviation programme."
