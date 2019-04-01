LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Raka Mukherjee

Updated:April 1, 2019, 10:20 AM IST
Sambit Patra's Video Showing Woman Cooking on Earthen Oven Comes Under Fire
A video tweeted by BJP Sambit Patra has come under flak and criticism of the Modi government's Ujjwala Yojana cooking gas scheme after it showed a woman cooking in the background using a wood-fire oven.
A video tweeted by BJP leader Sambit Patra has come under flak and criticism as it him eating food at a family's house while a woman cooks in the background using a wood-fired oven.

The BJP spokesperson is contesting from the temple town of Puri in Odisha for the Lok Sabha elections. While campaigning in the constituency, Patra posted a video showing him visiting a family in the constituency.

In the video, Patra can be seen sharing a meal with the family, sitting on the floor, eating food from a banana leaf plate kept in front of him. But in the right-hand corner of the video, a woman sitting and cooking the meal that is served, on a wood-fire, earthen oven.

This caught the eye of social media.

'This is my own house, my mom fed me her hand-cooked food. I, too fed her with my own hands.. and I believe service to humanity is service to god," the video is captioned in Oriya.

Another video posted in Hindi showed the same wood-fired oven.





After the video was posted, several critics took to Twitter to question, why the woman in the video was cooking using the oven, questioning Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Ujjwala Yojana scheme.

The Ujjwala Yojana scheme, launched in 2016, promises to provide free cooking gas connections to rural women in Below Poverty Line households. The government had cited the scheme as one of its key successes.































Earlier this year, the target for Ujjwala Yojna was raised to 8 crore connections by 2021 and now envisages giving all households a connection.

Speaking on the occasion, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu termed the scheme as revolutionary and "possibly the world's biggest poverty alleviation programme."
