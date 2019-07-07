Same Place, Same Croc, 15 Years Apart: Steve Irwin's Son Recreates Picture With Crocodile

Steve Irwin has always been more than just a crocodile hunter.

An entire generation who grew up watching him tame reptiles, he became someone we could all relate to, and still remember with fond memory, years after his demise.

His son, Robert Clarence Irwin, may just be 15 years old, but he is already living up to his father's legacy.

A photo posted by him on Twitter, is perhaps proof, that he is following in the exact footsteps, and has the same connection with the animals that his father did.

"Dad and me feeding Murray... same place, same croc - two photos 15 years apart" he captioned the the side-by-side photo, in which he looks very similar to his father, and is seen tossing food to a huge crocodile called 'Murray.'

Dad and me feeding Murray... same place, same croc - two photos 15 years apart ❤️🐊 pic.twitter.com/9Ybp5AnTOI — Robert Irwin (@RobertIrwin) July 3, 2019

Netizens were more than emotional at this re-created photo, and couldn't stop from sharing their sentiments about it.

I hope you keep doing what makes you happiest man. Your whole family is and has always been a huge positive influence on me and many others around the globe. Keep your passion alive! :) — Jordan Sweeto (@JordanSweeto) July 3, 2019

Steve’s mission is in good hands. https://t.co/gEylVCiD5V — Terri Irwin (@TerriIrwin) July 4, 2019

Your dad must be proud rn 😭 https://t.co/HCGpE6SoU0 — Giggsy (@AzrulZamey11) July 4, 2019

I remember watching Steve catch Murray, and move him into that display, I'm in my feelings rn https://t.co/kUasFTEZPV — Benjamin Pratley (@BPratz23) July 4, 2019

GOD he looks so much like his dad. They even have the same legs MY HEART CAN'T HANDLE THIS 😭😭😭 https://t.co/VRcp7WEywY — Jess 🐱 (@jessblaiscos) July 3, 2019

I have to admit in the past you made me sad because you make me think about him. But now I realize that you make me happy because you make me think about him. — Sharon A. Wagner (@Swigwag) July 3, 2019

Perhaps, even the crocodile felt the sentiment.