Same Place, Same Croc, 15 Years Apart: Steve Irwin's Son Recreates Picture With Crocodile

A photo posted by him on Twitter, is perhaps proof, that he is following in the exact footsteps, and has the same connection with the animals that his father did.

Raka Mukherjee | News18.com@RakaMukherjeee

Updated:July 4, 2019, 9:24 AM IST
Image Credits: Twitter.
Steve Irwin has always been more than just a crocodile hunter.

An entire generation who grew up watching him tame reptiles, he became someone we could all relate to, and still remember with fond memory, years after his demise.

His son, Robert Clarence Irwin, may just be 15 years old, but he is already living up to his father's legacy.

A photo posted by him on Twitter, is perhaps proof, that he is following in the exact footsteps, and has the same connection with the animals that his father did.

"Dad and me feeding Murray... same place, same croc - two photos 15 years apart" he captioned the the side-by-side photo, in which he looks very similar to his father, and is seen tossing food to a huge crocodile called 'Murray.'

Netizens were more than emotional at this re-created photo, and couldn't stop from sharing their sentiments about it.

Perhaps, even the crocodile felt the sentiment.

