CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#IPL2021#Coronavirus#NarendraModi#Bollywood#BiggBossOTT
Home » News » Buzz » 'Same Result': RCB Lost to KKR in Blue Jersey and IPL 2021 Fans Had the Same Joke
2-MIN READ

'Same Result': RCB Lost to KKR in Blue Jersey and IPL 2021 Fans Had the Same Joke

Virat Kohli's RCB ditched their all reds to honour the frontline workers in IPL 2021. (RCB / Twitter)

Virat Kohli's RCB ditched their all reds to honour the frontline workers in IPL 2021. (RCB / Twitter)

Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore were humbled by Kolkata Knight Riders on Monday, when the latter crushed RCB by 9 wickets and 10 overs to spare.

“Jersey colour may vary from Red to Blue but they continue to perform as real RCB." Virat Kohli’s Royal Challengers Bangalore ditched their usual reds and came out in blue uniform to honour the frontline workers in the IPL 2021 clash against Kolkata Knight Riders on Monday. The idea may have been a noble one but the performance of RCB on the field was one that led to mockery across social media. In the end, KKR sealed a dominating win in style, crushing Royal Challengers Bangalore by 9 wickets in what turned out to be a one-sided contest in Abu Dhabi. Andre Russell was sent in at no. 3 to finish the formality in quick time but it’s the debutant Venkatesh Iyer who stole the limelight with three fours in four deliveries of Yuzvendra Chahal to help KKR overhaul the target of 93 in 10 overs as they finished on 94/1.

Jersey change, same result.

Fans who have seen RCB donning uniforms across the RGB spectrum had the same joke.

RELATED STORIES

Meanwhile, this was KKR’s third win of the season and they have also improved their NRR to 0.110. RCB have suffered their third defeat of IPL 2021. Iyer finished unbeaten on 41 off 27.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

first published:September 21, 2021, 10:50 IST