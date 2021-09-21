'Same Result': RCB Lost to KKR in Blue Jersey and IPL 2021 Fans Had the Same Joke

“Jersey colour may vary from Red to Blue but they continue to perform as real RCB." Virat Kohli’s Royal Challengers Bangalore ditched their usual reds and came out in blue uniform to honour the frontline workers in the IPL 2021 clash against Kolkata Knight Riders on Monday. The idea may have been a noble one but the performance of RCB on the field was one that led to mockery across social media. In the end, KKR sealed a dominating win in style, crushing Royal Challengers Bangalore by 9 wickets in what turned out to be a one-sided contest in Abu Dhabi. Andre Russell was sent in at no. 3 to finish the formality in quick time but it’s the debutant Venkatesh Iyer who stole the limelight with three fours in four deliveries of Yuzvendra Chahal to help KKR overhaul the target of 93 in 10 overs as they finished on 94/1.

Jersey change, same result.

Fans who have seen RCB donning uniforms across the RGB spectrum had the same joke.

Everytime RCB experiment with their jersey colour against KKR they end up creating a special record… pic.twitter.com/yykgMC0fh0— Avik❋ (@Avik_GillStan) September 20, 2021

RCB becomes the only team to lose a game in all RGB colour spectrum— Abishek ⎊ (@AbiDhonifan) September 20, 2021

Me After noticing RCB has changed its jersey colour : pic.twitter.com/AmlhaRnyl5— Raghav Masoom (@comedibanda) September 20, 2021

If your franchise believes that changing the jersey colour will bring more oxygen to the world and a IPL trophy in it's cabinet, then it's none other than RCB.— MSDian (@MsdianTweets) September 21, 2021

RCB changing jersey colour. Result same to same. pic.twitter.com/L5sTBOWPU7— Navratna Wayne (@psubatman) September 20, 2021

Today's match proves that blue is unlucky colour for RCB.Just like red and green.#RCBvsKKR — SubbuS (@Subbu_06) September 20, 2021

Jersey Colour May vary from Red to Blue but they continue to Perform as Real RCB #IPL2021— Monish MSDian™ (@Monish_dhoni) September 20, 2021

Meanwhile, this was KKR’s third win of the season and they have also improved their NRR to 0.110. RCB have suffered their third defeat of IPL 2021. Iyer finished unbeaten on 41 off 27.

