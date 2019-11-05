Same-Sex Couple from India and France Has Destination Wedding in Jaisalmer
A lesbian couple tied the knot in Jaisalmer on Sunday in a unique destination wedding, while the other marriage rituals were solemnised on Monday.
Photo: IANS
A lesbian couple tied the knot in Jaisalmer on Sunday in a unique destination wedding, while the other marriage rituals were solemnised on Monday.
The wedding ceremony starting November 2 was well planned by the couple, one of whom had come from France, while the other woman came from south India. The wedding rituals were performed in a five-star property in the presence of their families, sources said.
The couple had planned a destination wedding and hence reached Jaisalmer to fulfil their dream. They organized a lavish celebration which was kept “secret” and was attended only by the family members and friends of the couple. The ‘mehendi’ celebration was organised on Saturday, while the marriage took place on Sunday.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Hong Kong Protests : Why The Withdrawal Of The Extradition Bill May Not End The Chaos | Crux+
-
Thursday 25 July , 2019
“Will Have to Take Back Bodies”: Army Chief Bipin Rawat's Warning to Pakistan
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
No Girl Amongst 216 Children Born in Last Three Months in Uttarakashi, Uttarakhand
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Mumbai Man Uses Cost-effective Method to Harvest Rainwater
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Ahead of Virat Kohli's Birthday, Anushka Sharma Shares Their Hiking Story Full of Love and Warmth
- With Regulations For Content Incoming, Instagram Hopes Influencers Are Smart Enough
- Neil Nitin Mukesh on Bypass Road and Why He Feels at Ease with Thrillers
- Squary or Scary: This Math Joke Has Left the Internet Puzzled. Can You Solve it?
- Pakistan's Railway Minister Says 'Exploding Breakfast' Led to Train Fire that Killed 73