Same-Sex Couple from India and France Has Destination Wedding in Jaisalmer

A lesbian couple tied the knot in Jaisalmer on Sunday in a unique destination wedding, while the other marriage rituals were solemnised on Monday.

The wedding ceremony starting November 2 was well planned by the couple, one of whom had come from France, while the other woman came from south India. The wedding rituals were performed in a five-star property in the presence of their families, sources said.

The couple had planned a destination wedding and hence reached Jaisalmer to fulfil their dream. They organized a lavish celebration which was kept “secret” and was attended only by the family members and friends of the couple. The ‘mehendi’ celebration was organised on Saturday, while the marriage took place on Sunday.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.