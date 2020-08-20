Same-sex Influencer Couple Launches 'Donor Sperm Giveaway', Netizens Baffled

A 'give away' contest on social media is not a new trend but wait, have you ever come across 'Donor Sperm Giveaway?'

A same-sex 'influencer' couple from Nova Scotia is making waves on social media for promoting a sperm bank in one of their recent posts.

Allie Conway and Sam Kwiatkowski posted a photo announcing their partnership with Fairfax Cryobank on August 15, providing an opportunity to more than 2 lac followers the chance to win “credit for [one] vial of donor sperm (of your choice).” And the prize comes with free shipping.

"We are so, so excited to be partnering with @fairfaxcryobank to (hopefully!) help one of you grow your family! ," the couple said elaborating on the process of being that one 'lucky' winner.

Interested participants have to like the post, follow the donor bank and also the couple and tag as many people as they can in the comments section.

The event is opened for residents of Canada and US and a winner would be chosen on August 20.

However, the giveaway contest didn't settle well with netizens drawing a division between opinions.

While few appeared to be excited with one saying, “This would be a dream / big time saving in the already huge bill ❤️ thank you for the opportunity ladies !” others seemed to question the legality of such an act.

"This could be our dream come true!!!! @allieandsam Sam and Allie, we cannot thank you enough for all of the incredible, uplifting and wonderful insight, experiences and opportunities that you share with the world - specifically, the #lgbtq Community! An inspiration to many! Thank you. ," said another us.

"Wow! This is amazing! My wife Allie @allyoop1213 and I are just starting the process. We have been looking at @fairfaxcryobank - this would be such a huge help!!! Thank you for sharing your life together it’s such a positive representation for us and other women. er," added one more.

However, the couple has drawn flak over the post from Twitterati, who were left baffled with such an announcement: "Imagine telling a child that they came from an Instagram giveaway."

hello sorry i have terrible news my girlfriend is obsessed with the worst ig lesbian influencers and she just informed me that they are doing a SPERM DONOR GIVEAWAY pic.twitter.com/iGJlfJwhxu — Jake Arlow (@jakewhosagirl) August 15, 2020

At first I did not realize it was a "partnership" and I thought they just had, like...leftovers? I honestly am not sure which way is weirder — Lizzy Someone (@lizzy_someone) August 15, 2020

I think this might be unethical. — Chichi Writes Beauty ✍ (@chichiogwe) August 15, 2020

i follow them too idk why but as soon as i saw this i sent it to my friends we were all so confused — skylar | BLM EVERYDAY (@fallingthebrave) August 15, 2020

A single vial of sperm from Fairfax costs between Rs 48,000 and Rs 79,000 according to their website. Other expenses might be receiving information about the donor, lab fees etc. Shipping can also cost up to nearly Rs 23,000 per container, and can possibly double if the sperm is being sent to another continent, reports the New York Post.