Sameera Reddy Has Made the Perfect Spoof of 'Indian Matchmaking,' Without Any Compromises

Just a few days into its release and the Netflix series Indian Matchmaking is already making headlines for the conservative views and judgmental reviews. After netizens, who have had a good share of fun and memes on the series, actress Sameera Reddy has also pulled a sarcastic take on the series. However, instead of finding a “perfect” life partner, her demand was towards finding a “perfect” mother-in-law.

Sharing a video on Instagram, Sameera wrote, “Asli life partner toh Mother in law hoti hai (the real life partner is Mother-in-Law). This is how I found my Sassy Saasu! The perfect match @manjrivarde #indianmatchmaking #motherinlaw edition #messymama #sassysaasu #saasbahu #comedy #famjam #imperfectlyperfect #keepingitreal @netflix_in Indian Matchmaking #spoof”

In the video, Sameera can be seen putting forward her demands for a mother-in-law, expecting someone with traditional dressing sense, at least 6-ft-tall, no tattoos, no scarves, no boots and always listening to bhajans. The video then cuts to her mother-in-law who turns out to be as sassy as possible, meeting none of the requirements.

On the other hand, the mother-in-law demands a daughter-in-law who is mentally stable, and we can see Sameera laughing it off like a mad woman.

In between the video, they also show videos from the show featuring the matchmaker Sima Taparia.

A lot of people praised the actress for the spoof, calling it “absolutely hilarious.”

The show, Indian Matchmaking has drawn a lot of flak online for promoting horoscope matches, demand for fair girls and asking girls to be less demanding and more compromising.