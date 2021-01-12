Samosa Sent to Space by British Restaurant in Bath Crash Lands into Field in France

An Indian restaurant owner in UK's Bath tried to launch a samosa into space. It almost succeeded, before it crash landed in France.

Chai Walla, which is one of the most popular restaurants in Bath, managed to fire up the samosa into space in three tries.

The owner of the restaurant, Niraj Gadher, said that he just wanted to spread some cheer in gloomy times. He said that he had always joked about sending a samosa into space and he figured that everyone could do with a laugh, according to a report by Somserset Live.

Gadher and his friends tied the samosa to a helium balloon and then lauched it into space. The first time, the balloon slipped out of their hands. The second time, they ran out of helium. Turns out, it was third time lucky for the group.

Gadher also made a video of the incident. In a video that has been posted on YouTube, the group can be seen attaching the snack to the balloon along with a GPS tracker to track its location and a GoPro camera in order to record its journey.

The package did travel along the Bath skyline and even went up so high that an aeroplane flying past it was recorded on the camera.

However, the GPS malfunctioned when it went up in space and Gadher lost track of his samosa. Later, he found out that it had crashed into a field in France.

When Gadher lost track of the snack, he started messaging people on social media platform Instagram to see if they could help him locate it. One person accepted his request and later found the samosa in a field in Picardie.

This is actually not the first time food has been delivered into space.

In 2001, Pizza Hut became the first restaurant to deliver a pizza into space. The pizza chain had struck up a deal with Russian space agency Roscosmos in order to have pizza delivered to the International Space Station (ISS).

Russian cosmonaut Yuri Usachov became the lucky recipient of the pizza and ate the pizza while in space. Of course, the delivery took a little longer than Pizza Hut's usual 30 minute promise. The pizza was aboard a Russian rocket that is used to resupply the ISS.

The promotional stunt by Pizza Hut cost $1 million back then and also include the astronaut flashing a thumps up once he finished eating the pizza.