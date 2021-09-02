Samosa With 'Serial Numbers' is a Reality Desi Twitter is Finding Hard to Digest

Indians and their love for samosa with some garam chai is eternal. While the origin of the fried pastry with a dash of spices and fillings aka samosas is hotly debated, it’s no secret that the snack ranks quite high on the list of many foodies in the country. But when a Twitter user, who goes by the handle @nitinmisra, ordered some for himself, he noticed something “unusual" on its crust - a stamp of sorts. “Samosas I ordered had serial numbers. Can tech pls stay away from my halwai," the user wrote while rolling his eyes.

Samosas I ordered had serial numbers 🙄 Can tech pls stay away from my halwai. pic.twitter.com/DKo1duIiC9— Nitin Misra (@nitinmisra) September 1, 2021

Needless to say, the tweet garnered a fair bit of attention from fellow Twitterati who tweeted at @nitinmisra stating that the stamp wasn’t a bizarre practice after all.

I've seen this being done for pies in the uk. Thought it was awesome— Aaslesh (@AasleshWhy) September 1, 2021

I think so too 👍— Nitin Misra (@nitinmisra) September 1, 2021

Others found a humourous side to it.

Haha! U sure these codes were not punched into the aloo inside too Nitin ?😂— Prakash Mallya (@PrakashMallya) September 2, 2021

Hahah.. edible barcode/qrcode print to follow..But, how sure are you that your samosas were not 3D-printed?😂— Vallabhan (@SelfDoubtist) September 2, 2021

I can imagine the Samosa of 2030 , it will have an inbuilt sensor controlled sp aker system which will say Aaauch! when u bite it ..— Annnn (@tpanoop) September 2, 2021

Those who already knew about the “numbering" on samosas were quick to inform the Twitter user that it was something a brand based in Bengaluru and Gurgaon was following as a signature to mark the different varieties of samosas.

Thanks for the love Diwakar 🙂— Samosa Party (@Samosa_Party) September 1, 2021

Thanks Saurabh. We are now present in Gurgaon as well 🙂— Samosa Party (@Samosa_Party) September 1, 2021

This, however, isn’t the first time in recent history that a samosa has grabbed the eyes of the Indian Internet.

Earlier this year, an Indian restaurant owner in UK’s Bath tried to launch a samosa into space. It almost succeeded, before it crash-landed in France.

Chai Walla, which is one of the most popular restaurants in Bath, managed to fire up the samosa into space in three tries.

The owner of the restaurant, Niraj Gadher, said that he just wanted to spread some cheer in gloomy times. He said that he had always joked about sending a samosa into space and he figured that everyone could do with a laugh, according to a report by Somserset Live.

