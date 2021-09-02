CHANGE LANGUAGE
Samosa With 'Serial Numbers' is a Reality Desi Twitter is Finding Hard to Digest
Samosa With 'Serial Numbers' is a Reality Desi Twitter is Finding Hard to Digest

Samosa with serial numbers goes viral on Twitter. Image posted by @nitinmisra.

'Samosas I ordered had serial numbers. Can tech pls stay away from my halwai,' a Twitter user wrote while rolling his eyes.

Indians and their love for samosa with some garam chai is eternal. While the origin of the fried pastry with a dash of spices and fillings aka samosas is hotly debated, it’s no secret that the snack ranks quite high on the list of many foodies in the country. But when a Twitter user, who goes by the handle @nitinmisra, ordered some for himself, he noticed something “unusual" on its crust - a stamp of sorts. “Samosas I ordered had serial numbers. Can tech pls stay away from my halwai," the user wrote while rolling his eyes.

Needless to say, the tweet garnered a fair bit of attention from fellow Twitterati who tweeted at @nitinmisra stating that the stamp wasn’t a bizarre practice after all.

Others found a humourous side to it.

Those who already knew about the “numbering" on samosas were quick to inform the Twitter user that it was something a brand based in Bengaluru and Gurgaon was following as a signature to mark the different varieties of samosas.

This, however, isn’t the first time in recent history that a samosa has grabbed the eyes of the Indian Internet.

Earlier this year, an Indian restaurant owner in UK’s Bath tried to launch a samosa into space. It almost succeeded, before it crash-landed in France.

Chai Walla, which is one of the most popular restaurants in Bath, managed to fire up the samosa into space in three tries.

The owner of the restaurant, Niraj Gadher, said that he just wanted to spread some cheer in gloomy times. He said that he had always joked about sending a samosa into space and he figured that everyone could do with a laugh, according to a report by Somserset Live.

first published:September 02, 2021, 10:49 IST