Samsung Had the Most Savage Response to Apple Not Including a Charger With iPhone 12

Apple's latest iPhone does not come with a charger. But it does come with ample opportunities for other brands to take a dig.

The latest edition of iPhone series is here and Apple fans have only one question: where's the power adaptor?

On Tuesday, tech-giant introduced four iPhones to its family namely iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Mini, the iPhone 12 Pro, and the iPhone 12 Pro Max.

Launched in the “Hi, Speed” virtual launch presentation, all the iPhone 12 models are powered by Apple’s A14 Bionic chip and come with Apple’s Super Retina XDR Display. Additionally, the new iPhones get the MagSafe option that magnetically attaches to the back of the phone to charge the phone wirelessly.

But something is missing in the new-thin boxes of iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Mini. There's neither a power adapter nor EarPods included in both the iPhones.

So what's in the box?

An iPhone and a USB-C to Lightning Cable. That's it.

Apple Fans were understandably annoyed at the move - what if someone had never bought an iPhone before - they'd have to pay extra for a charger, an accessory without which their phone would for sure, not run?

Also Read: iPhone 12 Comes With No Power Adapter or Headphones and Apple Fans Already Want a Refund

It wasn't just iFansboys who took to dissing Apple for the move - Samsung, the 'rival' brand for Apple and one of the leading mobile companies for Android took a not-so-subtle dig at Apple for not including a charger.

In a Facebook post they put a picture of the Samsung Galaxy adapter, and captioned it "Included with your Galaxy."

While the dig is fun - the reason behind Apple's exclusion of the charger has greener motives: It's trying to reduce waste.

Apple says that making this change allows the iPhone 12 series boxes to be significantly smaller and that means 70% more boxes can be shipped in the same space as compared with previous year’s iPhone boxes.

Apple says these changes will cut over 2 million metric tons of carbon emissions annually, equivalent to removing nearly 450,000 cars from the road per year. There are reasons why removing the chargers from new smartphone boxes does make a lot of sense.

For phone makers, it could help reduce costs in a significant way, because they will be saving on resources one charger for each phone they manufacture. That number will run into millions within a few months of launch, particularly for the popular phones.

It also helps phone packaging to become smaller and more compact, allowing more to be shipped at the same time, which is definitely great news for the environment. There will be lesser requirement of packing materials and lesser waste subsequently. For companies, that also saves on shipping costs—smaller packages mean more boxes can be shipped in the same space and price.

Also Read: Apple iPhone 12 Will Not have A Power Adapter In The Box And That Is Great For The Earth