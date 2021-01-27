Samuel Jackson Dons Avengers Mask While Out to Get Covid Jab, Shares Photo on Instagram

Samuel L Jackson took his Avengers team along as he got his coronavirus vaccine shot last week. The 72-year-old actor, who played Nick Fury in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s (MCU) Avengers series, wore a face mask that had Avengers characters printed on it.

In the first picture shared by the actor on Instagram, one can see a coronavirus vaccination centre. In another photograph, Samuel posted a selfie donning a colourful face mask with animated Avengers characters Thor, Captain America, and Hulk on it. The post has garnered over 191k likes since it was shared on the platform.

Actor Walton Goggins commented on the post and wrote, “Get it get get it Major!!!” Filmmaker Kenny Leons wrote commented, “Good job!!’ Let’s git it!!”

Many fans praised the actor for his choice of face mask as one fan wrote, “Nice mask! 🔥”.

While another said, “And that MASK! 😍 Glad you’re staying safe! 💙”. “Marvel mask!! Love it”, wrote an Avengers lover. Well, it seems the Avengers have assembled once again to protect the director of SHIELD this time and fans are loving it every bit.

He got the vaccination at The Forum coronavirus vaccination centre in Los Angeles. Other celebrities who have received the “first jab” of the Covid vaccine include, Sir Ian McKellen, David Attenborough, Prue Leith, Joan Collins, Martha Stewart. In the initial round of vaccinations, it is the senior citizens who are receiving the medication since they happen to be more vulnerable.

81-year-old Ian McKellen was one of the first actors to receive the vaccine. The actor shared a photo on December 17, 2020, where he is seen receiving the Pfizer vaccine in the United Kingdom by the National Health Service. Following his vaccination, at the Queen Mary’s University Hospital in London, the actor posted a heartfelt post on Instagram where he described his experience.

The actor said that anyone who has lived as long as he has is alive because they have had previous vaccinations. He further wrote that it is essential for older people to take vaccination because they are having it not just for themselves but for people who are close to them as well and it is also a contribution toward society. He mentioned that the vaccine is painless, convenient, and getting in touch and meeting NHS staff and saying thank you to them for how hard they have been working is a bonus.

McKellen recommended the vaccine to everyone and said that he feels “lucky” to have had the vaccine.