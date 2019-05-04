Take the pledge to vote

Samwell Tarly of 'Game of Thrones' Also Thought He Would Die in the 'Battle of Winterfell'

Here's why John Bradley aka Samwell Tarly thinks he wouldn't have survived the 'Long Night' of 'Game of Thrones'.

Anurag Verma | News18.com

May 4, 2019
Samwell Tarly of 'Game of Thrones' Also Thought He Would Die in the 'Battle of Winterfell'
The first slayer of White Walker in the Game of Thrones kingdoms, Samwell Tarly, played by John Bradley, has admitted that his character wouldn't have survived the "Long Night" - when the dead marched Winterfell along with the blue-eyed monsters.

Going into the episode 3 of the eight season, GoT fans anxiously waited for their favourite characters to perish - something the show has already prepared them since the Red Wedding in season 3 but it didn't happen.

Dany, Jon, Hound, Jamie, Brienne, Tyrion, Sansa, Samwell Tarly - all emerged unharmed (almost) and lived to the see the sun after the long, dark, and dreadful night.

While we lost the fierce Lyanna and Jorah in the epic battle, Bradley thinks Samwell's fate would have ended the same way. He's right.

Sam, once an overweight reject from a family of warriors, finally finds his true calling through his bookish knowledge. At Citadel in Old Town, he finds a remedy to fight White Walkers and even becomes Jon Snow's unofficial advisor as the show progresses.

But his skills as a warrior are limited, as we have learned through the seasons.

"I don’t think you should have survived, do you? "I don’t know how you survived that, there were people dying all around you and somehow you survived the entire thing," Ellen DeGeneres quizzed Bradley, during his recent appearance on The Ellen Show.

Bradley responded in agreement.

"Yeah, I didn't think I was gonna survive either," he said.

"Because you’re always kind of looking at the scripts for the new episode with one eye open," Bradley added.

"You’re so nervous. And people say, ‘Oh! Sam can’t die’ and ‘Sam’s too important’ or ‘Sam’s too beloved.’ And you just think, ‘God, don’t you watch this show? Have you never seen this show before?’ Important and beloved doesn’t matter. Nobody is sacred and nobody is safe in Game of Thrones," he continued.



When Ellen questioned him about the show's ending, Bradley was as clueless as the Game of Thrones viewers.

"I thought I knew how it was going to end, and we definitely shot an ending, I can tell you that.

"I may ultimately know, but I’m not going to know that I know until I know that I know," Bradley said to the amusement of the studio audience.

Samwell's almost pitiful and helpless scenes from the "Battle of Winterfell" were a subjected of online mockery and memes when the episode aired on Sunday.



















Redditors, too, had a long conversation about Sam's time on the battlefield.

Samwell Tarly fighting at the Battle of Winterfell from r/freefolk



"Reminds me of all those theories where people thought Sam was going to be using magic during this fight because he spent 5 minutes in the Citadel. Whatever issues you have with the writing it isn't half as bad as the fan theories."


"Samwell Tarly, killing wights left and right while screaming from the comfort of his corpse couch."


"No better way of explaining plot armor than Sam managing to live after doing his best beached whale cosplay."

"Jaime, Dany, and Sam should have died."
