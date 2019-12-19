Sana Ganguly on Wednesday took to Instagram to share an excerpt from Khuswant Singh's "The end of India", expressing her dissent over the police crackdown on students of Jamia Millia Islamia University who were protesting against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

The excerpt from the book reads:

“Every fascist regime needs communities and groups it can demonize in order to thrive. It starts with one group or two. But it never ends there. A movement built on hate can only sustain itself by continually creating fear and strife. Those of us today who feel secure because we are not Muslims or Christians are living in a fool’s paradise.

The Sangh is already targeting the Leftist historians and “Westernized” youth. Tomorrow it will turn its hate on women who wear skirts, people who eat meat, drink liquor, watch foreign films, don’t go on annual pilgrimages to temples, use toothpaste instead of danth manjan, prefer allopathic doctors to vaids, kiss or shake hands in greeting instead of shouting ‘Jai Shri Ram’. No one is safe. We must realize this if we hope to keep India alive."

The Instagram story was shared on Twitter, with people appreciating her for speaking out.

BCCI President @SGanguly99's daughter Sana Ganguly just won my heart by this post. Incredible maturity from an 18 year old. pic.twitter.com/wQN5eyfY6G — Aparna (@chhuti_is) December 17, 2019

Some, however, weren't too pleased. After the tweet received hate, BCCI Chairman and Sana's father Sourav Ganguly, on Twitter, issued a "clarification," saying that his daughter was too young to understand politics and people should keep her out of all the controversy.

Please keep Sana out of all this issues .. this post is not true .. she is too young a girl to know about anything in politics — Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) December 18, 2019

Former Indian captain "dismissing" his daughter's opinion was met with criticism from people, who came out in support of Sana, saying that at 18, if she had the right to vote, she also had the right to have an opinion. That the Indian icon didn't back his daughter was met was disappointment from online commentators and fans alike.

When life gives you a Ganguly , be like SANA not like SAURAV — Nенr_wно™ (@Nehr_who) December 18, 2019

Sir, you should be proud of her for saying the right thing. "Young girls" have as much a right to be political as old people. — Shehla Rashid (@Shehla_Rashid) December 18, 2019

She is 18+ dadaShe is educatedShe can take her own decisions.She is well read.Please allow her the freedom you allowed to your players as a captain..Will always be your biggest fan as a cricketer and captain..Love you.. — Saurabh Shrivastava (@SaurabhShri05) December 18, 2019

Sana fearless @SGanguly99 Daughter u became my favorite now .God bless you #SanaGanguly pic.twitter.com/1gg3FS2EiU — irfan khan vajala (@irfankhanvajala) December 18, 2019

Our kids are smarter than us and more socially aware and responsible than us; be it about global warming or politics. They see things that we fail to notice or take for granted.#SanaGanguly just called a spade a spade. Sourav Ganguly should be proud of her. — Kartik Dayanand (@KartikDayanand) December 19, 2019

#SanaGangulyBCCI chair is in danger!she is only 18, its a great courage to speak out. pic.twitter.com/IDxGqnzhcj — atif rab (@atifrab) December 18, 2019

Now waiting for #sanaganguly s story on Instagram sayingDon't drag my dad in ur dirty politics & threaten his BCCI Chair over my Insta Story condemning the attack on #JamiaMilia. He s politically too naive to understand the filth of communal propaganda and divisive politics — Vinay Kumar Dokania | विनय कुमार डोकानिया (@VinayDokania) December 18, 2019

Sorry Sana your father is so old that he has Lost he spine.You felt, you expressed. He couldn't & he won't. No need to know the Politics for Whatever you posted.#SanaGanguly pic.twitter.com/gun25Xq6wj — Pukesh shori (@Pukesh2) December 18, 2019

Dada @SGanguly99 Am big fan of u just bcoz of your leadership qualities&All the cricketers you picked up have become star cricketers.Its enough that you are a born leader.In this case,how can you expect our #SanaGanguly will not inherently possess your dynamism?Let her speak.. https://t.co/Lv740LolSO — M.Satish Kumar (@satishkumarm2) December 18, 2019

She is 18 years old and has access to social media and her account is verified.She read Khushwant Singh's novels and understand meaning of each word written in the novelBut according to Sourav Ganguly, she is too young to know about anything in politics#SanaGanguly@SGanguly99 pic.twitter.com/1ijxChV0kS — Iron Man 🇮🇳 🚩 (@Iam_AJain) December 18, 2019

#SanaGanguly speaks her mind fearlessly. She speaks the truth. Usko koi set nahi kar sakta BCCI chief banakar.This battle to save our country & society is also a battle between the old & young. I know so many youngsters fighting their parents & women fighting men in the family. https://t.co/gfPAbvwFqW — Anupam | अनुपम (@AnupamConnects) December 19, 2019

Sana Ganguly is currently 18 years old, and very active on social media platform Instagram.

