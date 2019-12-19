Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Buzz
4-min read

‘Old Enough to Vote’: Internet Rallies Support for Sana Ganguly After Sourav Dismisses ‘Young’ Daughter’s Views on CAA

After the 'clarification,' by Sourav Ganguly, people came out in support of Sana, saying that at 18, if she had the right to vote, she had the right to have an opinion.

News18.com

Updated:December 19, 2019, 10:53 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
‘Old Enough to Vote’: Internet Rallies Support for Sana Ganguly After Sourav Dismisses ‘Young’ Daughter’s Views on CAA
Image credits: Instagram/@sanaganguly.

Sana Ganguly on Wednesday took to Instagram to share an excerpt from Khuswant Singh's "The end of India", expressing her dissent over the police crackdown on students of Jamia Millia Islamia University who were protesting against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

The excerpt from the book reads:

“Every fascist regime needs communities and groups it can demonize in order to thrive. It starts with one group or two. But it never ends there. A movement built on hate can only sustain itself by continually creating fear and strife. Those of us today who feel secure because we are not Muslims or Christians are living in a fool’s paradise.

The Sangh is already targeting the Leftist historians and “Westernized” youth. Tomorrow it will turn its hate on women who wear skirts, people who eat meat, drink liquor, watch foreign films, don’t go on annual pilgrimages to temples, use toothpaste instead of danth manjan, prefer allopathic doctors to vaids, kiss or shake hands in greeting instead of shouting ‘Jai Shri Ram’. No one is safe. We must realize this if we hope to keep India alive."

The Instagram story was shared on Twitter, with people appreciating her for speaking out.

Some, however, weren't too pleased. After the tweet received hate, BCCI Chairman and Sana's father Sourav Ganguly, on Twitter, issued a "clarification," saying that his daughter was too young to understand politics and people should keep her out of all the controversy.

Former Indian captain "dismissing" his daughter's opinion was met with criticism from people, who came out in support of Sana, saying that at 18, if she had the right to vote, she also had the right to have an opinion. That the Indian icon didn't back his daughter was met was disappointment from online commentators and fans alike.

Sana Ganguly is currently 18 years old, and very active on social media platform Instagram.

View this post on Instagram

#MLK

A post shared by Sana ganguly (@sanaganguly) on

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram