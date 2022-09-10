Sand Artist Manas Sahoo Pays Tribute to Queen Elizabeth II at Puri Beach

Britain’s longest-reigning monarch Queen Elizabeth II passed away on Thursday at the age of 96. Reportedly, the Queen was not keeping well and was under medical supervision. The news of her demise has triggered tributes from all corners of the globe. Manas Sahoo, a sand artist from Puri in the Indian state of Odisha, also paid tribute to the Queen of England. The well-known artist made an enormous sand art sculpture at Golden Sea Beach in honour of the Queen, the longest-reigning monarch of Great Britain.

Manas Sahoo posted a picture of his creation on his Twitter handle. “My heartfelt tribute to her majesty Queen Elizabeth II through my sand art at Puri Beach Odisha,” he wrote alongside the photo. He sculpted it over the course of about five hours. The 10-foot-long work of sand art took almost 5 tonnes of sand to create. Additionally, the sculpture has a message engraved at the bottom that reads, “Tribute to the Queen.” The sand art depicted a lovely portrait of the Queen decorated with flowers.

Just after the news of Queen Elizabeth II’s demise surfaced, her son, now King Charles III in a statement said that the death of his beloved mother was a moment of “great sadness” for him and his family.

Heartfelt Tribute to Her Majesty #QueenElizabeth II , the world has lost a great personality. My SandArt with installation of 740 roses at Puri beach in India. pic.twitter.com/irggdgCSYa — Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) September 10, 2022

On Friday, another well-known sand artist, Sudarsan Pattnaik, created a large and beautiful sculpture of the Queen on Puri beach and adorned the masterpiece with 740 roses.

He posted a picture of the artwork to his official Twitter account, along with the caption, “Heartfelt Tribute to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, the world has lost a great personality. My Sand Art with installation of 740 roses at Puri beach in India.”

Meanwhile, India declared September 11 as the National Day of Mourning to mark the passing of the Queen of England.

