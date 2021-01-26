Sand Artist Sudarsan Pattnaik Explains How 'Blue Flag' Campaign is Helping Keep Indian Beaches Clean

Renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik on Tuesday praised the government of India for kicking off the Blue Flag concept for the betterment of beaches in India as he spoke during Mission Paani Waterthon on Tuesday.

Pattnaik was among the many water warriors, politicians, union ministers, and celebrities who came together on Network18 to take the pledge of water conservation on the day-long event on the 72nd Republic Day of India.

The sand artist joined the event from his backyard, Puri beach to talk on the cleanliness of the beaches and keeping the sea litter-free.

Pattnaik also praised the attitude of today's citizens who have the right attitude towards the cleanliness of the coastlines in India.

"People are aware now, have the right attitude to not litter the beaches," the sand artist said by adding, "Want to thank the Indian government for flagging off Blue Flag concept for eight beaches in India that has brought awareness among citizens."

Given by the non-governmental organisation (NGO) the Foundation for Environmental Education, the Blue Flag is a well-recognised voluntary eco-label given to a beach, marina, or sustainable boating tourism operator which meets its standards. It is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

A beach has to meet 33 criteria including environmental, educational, safety, and accessibility criteria fixed by the FEE to get the tag.

"Now people make an attempt to keep the beaches clean but it is our responsibility to keep our "mother" sea clean and litter-free. It's the need of the hour. We have such beautiful coastline along with the country. I try to inspire and make people aware of keeping the sea clean through my art," sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik concluded as he showcased his sand art dedicated to Mission Paani event. The art was made with 8 tonnes of sand, the artist added.

Last year in October, eight Indian beaches received the 'coveted' Blue Flag certification.

8 of India’s serene beaches get the prestigious Blue Flag Certification. This showcases the importance India attaches to protecting such spots and furthering sustainable development. Truly a wonderful feat! https://t.co/dy02H7AyaD — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 11, 2020

The Shivrajpur Beach in Dwarka, Gujarat; the Ghoghla Beach in Diu; the Kasarkod and Padubidri beaches in Karnataka; the Kappad Beach in Kerala; the Rushikonda Beach in Andhra Pradesh; the Golden Beach in Odisha and the Radhanagar Beach in Andaman and Nicobar Islands are now 'Blue Flag' certified.

Mission Paani, an initiative by CNN News18 and Harpic India is leading a drive to save India’s precious water resources and make hygiene a way of life. You can contribute to the cause by taking a Jal Pratigya. Visit here.