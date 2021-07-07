Sand Artist Sudarsan Pattnaik Pays Tribute to 'Cinematic Legend' Dilip Kumar

Legendary actor Dilip Kumar passed away at a Mumbai hospital on Wednesday morning following a prolonged illness. He was 98. Known to generations of film-goers as the ‘tragedy king,’ he was rushed to the hospital on June 30 after complaining of breathlessness. His family friend Faisal Farooqui confirmed the news of the actor’s death on Twitter. “With a heavy heart and profound grief, I announce the passing away of our beloved Dilip Saab, a few minutes ago. We are from God and to Him we return,” read Farooqui’s tweet via Dilip Kumar’s official Twitter handle.

Several renowned film personalities along with Indian politicians have expressed their condolences to the actor and visited the legendary actor’s Bandra residence to meet Dilip Kumar’s wife Saira Banu.

While condolences poured in from across the country, sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik’s tribute to the late actor has now gone viral.

“Tribute to the cinematic legend #DilipKumar Ji. My sand art on Puri beach in Odisha. RIP," Sudarsan Pattnaik said in the caption of his post.

Tribute to the Cinematic legend #DilipKumar Ji . My SandArt at Puri beach in Odisha. RIP pic.twitter.com/NnDFVCmWV5— Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) July 7, 2021

The post that went viral stuck a chord amid netizens, who remembered the legendary actor and expressed their condolence.

We lost the icon,legend and an inspiration of Indian cinema. RIP — Banaja (@Banaja88090083) July 7, 2021

Beautiful sand art , tribute to #DilipSaab— Anurag chaturvedi (@anuragchturvedi) July 7, 2021

Dilip Kumar was a league of his own. With his smouldering intensity, a delivery filled with deep pauses and his ability to inhabit the characters was a joy to watch. His six-decade career comprises unforgettable movies and moments that have forever lit up the Indian silver screen.

Kumar’s career spanned over five decades with hits like “Mughal-e-Azam", “Devdas", “Naya Daur", and “Ram Aur Shyam". His last big-screen appearance was in the 1998 film “Qila".

An old video posted by his friend, Faisal Farooqui in February, has gone viral following his death. The short clip posted on Twitter has dialogue from Kumar’s movie, ‘Footpath’ from 1953.

In the clip, Kumar can be heard saying, “Main mujrim hoon. Maine kaale bazar ka dhanda kiya hai. Jab log bhoonk se mar rahe the, toh hum uske hisse ka anaj unche damo mein bechkar humare khazane bhar rahe the. Jab sheher mein bimari fayli, humne dawai-ya chupadi, aur unke daam barha diye." (Translation: “I’m a criminal. I’ve traded in the black market. When people were dying of hunger, I sold their portion of ration at high prices to get profits. When the disease took over the city, we hoarded medicine, and increased the prices.)

