Sand Artist Sudarsan Pattnaik to Auction 5 Artworks to Raise Funds for PM CARES and CM Relief Fund

Renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik has decided to auction five of his sand-art-on-canvas paintings to raise funds for tackling the novel coronavirus.

Pattnaik tweeted, “I’m auctioning 5 of my sand-art-on-canvas paintings to raise funds for fight against #COVID19. The funds would be given to Sh. @narendramodi ‘s PM Cares and CM @Naveen_Odisha’s relief fund. Those interested, pls DM me. #IndiaFightsCorona".

The artist has also shared glimpses of all five paintings in a video. The works available for auction include Beauty on the Stone, Our Thought for the Environment, Sea King, Sleeping Beauty and Universal Peace.

Elaborating on how he makes these paintings, Sudarsan told The New Indian Express, "The installations are made by clicking the photographs of my sculptures. The photos are printed and framed after which I give it a touch up with acrylic colours and sand to give a sense of real sand sculptures. As an artist, I cherish all my installations but the five I have put on auction are my favourites”.

As per the report, once the pandemic is over he will be organising exhibitions of installations of sand-art-on-canvas in different cities and countries.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has extended the nationwide lockdown till May 3 in order to curb the widespread of the novel coronavirus.