Sand Artist Sudarshan Pattnaik Creates Ganesh Idol Made With 7,000 Seashells

Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations have started across the country with great zeal and enthusiasm. Now, giving the message of world peace on this great festival, Padma Shri awardee sand artist Sudarshan Pattnaik has created a sand sculpture of Lord Ganesha using 7000 seashells on Puri beach in Odisha. Pattnaik posted a picture of his sculpture along with a caption wishing for Lord Ganesha’s blessing for everyone and added that this sculpture might be the first sand installation to use seashells.

He tweeted, “Happy Ganesh Chaturthi. May Lord Ganesh bless all. For the first time, I have used 7000 seashells on my sculpture with the message ‘World, Peace’ at Puri beach in Odisha. I hope this is the world’s first seashellswith sand installation art of Lord Ganesh."

#HappyGaneshChaturthi May Lord Ganesh bless all.First time I have used 7000 Seashells on my sculpture with message “World Peace “at Puri beach in Odisha. I hope this is world’s first Seashells with sand installation art of Lord Ganesh . pic.twitter.com/AXN5CtNUV7— Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) September 9, 2021

Pattnaik’s sculpture evoked a lot of reactions from netizens who posted their comments appreciating his art. Reacting to the photo, a user wrote, “Amazing art! happy Ganesh Chaturthi festival to all.”

Check other reactions here:

That's awesome!Taking sand art to another level 👏 https://t.co/Ny0EfwDcgJ — Hemali Boghawala (@BoghawalaHemali) September 10, 2021

HAPPY GANESH CHATURTHI🙏😇@sudarsansand Sir, this is so beautiful 🙏😯 https://t.co/kIJtxezV6n— SRIJITA PAL 🇮🇳 (@SRIJITA_25) September 10, 2021

Other users also posted their wishes on Ganesh Chaturthi.

Pattnaik’s post has received nearly five thousand likes along with several comments within a few hours of its upload on Twitter.

However, this is not the first time that Pattnaik has used his sand art to share his wishes on Ganesh Chaturthi. In 2019, the sand artist created a sculpture using plastic bottles urging people not to use single-use plastic.

According to news agency PTI, the 10 ft long sand sculpture of Lord Ganesha was created by Pattnaik by using 5 tonnes of sand and over 1000 unused plastic bottles install around it. The sand artist had highlighted that if we don’t recycle and reuse plastic, it takes over a thousand years to decompose and creates health hazards.

Ganesh Chaturthi, which is celebrated on the Shukla Chaturthi of Bhadrapada lunar month of the Hindu calendar, is being celebrated today (September 10) this year. The 10-day festival will go on till Ganesh idol visarjan on the last.

