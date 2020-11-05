Sand Artist Sudarshan Pattnaik Wishes Virat Kohli Happy Birthday, Dedicates Special Sand Sculpture

Team India captain Virat Kohli turns 32 on November 5 and social media is flooded with wishes for the cricketer. From celebrities to politicians, everyone chimed in with their love and good wishes for the Indian skipper, along with fans and friends. However, one wish took a lot more than simply typing on a keyboard (which are equally filled with love).

Famous sand-art artist from Odisha, Sudarshan Pattnaik, used this opportunity to showcase his talents and wish the captain at the same time. In a Twitter post earlier today, he shared an art piece featuring the Indian Captain. In the very impressive art-feature, there is a semi-circle boundary enclosing a light-green field (cricket ground, obviously). In the centre is a cricket pitch, with tiny wickets and crease-lines.

The enclosure itself is beige and orange, signifying the cricket stands. Emerging from the field is Captain Kohli’s bust and face. The shirt he wears is the bright blue jersey of Team India’s men in blue uniform. He sports his signature beard and a tidy hairstyle.

Beside him is a giant cricket bat on which he has written ‘Happy Birthday’ in sand. Below the bat, the name ‘Virat Kohli’ is featured. There is also a red ball on the far-left side, which creates the impression of the ball flying toward the bat.

He captioned the picture, “Many many happy returns of the day @imVkohli Ji. #HappyBirthdayViratKohli.”

Here is the amazing art:

The photo has received over 3.5K likes in mere hours. Many fan accounts have retweeted the picture and commended the art.

This isn’t the first time Sudarshan’s art has impressed fans. He often uses his art to commemorate important occasions and celebrations. The sand-artist has won multiple awards and recognitions for his talent. The most recent and probably the highest honour he achieved came in 2019 all the way from Italy.

He participated in the International Scorrano Sand Nativity event in Lecce, Italy, held in November 2019. Sudarshan created a giant Mahatma Gandhi sand-sculpture of 10-foot height with partner Russian artist Pavel Minilkov. He went on to win the Italian Golden Sand Art Award.