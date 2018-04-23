English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Sania Mirza Is Pregnant with 'Baby Mirza Malik', Announces on Twitter
The announcement comes on the same day when Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge, who went into labour to give birth to her third royal offspring with Prince Harry today.
Sania Mirza. (Image credit: Getty Images)
Hours after the Ducess of Cambridge went into labour, another celebrity closer home has announced her pregnancy, and it's none other than Sania Mirza.
The 31-year-old tennis professional broke the good news on Twitter on Monday by way of a meme.
Mirza, who retained her maiden surname post marriage to cricketer Shoaib Malik of the Pakistani cricket team, wants her child to grow up with both her and her husband's surname, 'Mirza Malik'.
She also said that her cricketer husband wanted to have a girl.
The announcement comes on the same day when Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge, who went into labour to give birth to her third royal offspring with Prince Harry today.
However, 'Baby Mirza Mallik' was not the only baby whose birth was announced today.
According to US media reports, Dutchess Kate's sister Pippa Middleton also announced her pregnancy today.
Also Watch
The 31-year-old tennis professional broke the good news on Twitter on Monday by way of a meme.
#BabyMirzaMalik 👶🏽❤️ pic.twitter.com/RTYpqok1Vl
— Sania Mirza (@MirzaSania) April 23, 2018
Mirza, who retained her maiden surname post marriage to cricketer Shoaib Malik of the Pakistani cricket team, wants her child to grow up with both her and her husband's surname, 'Mirza Malik'.
She also said that her cricketer husband wanted to have a girl.
The announcement comes on the same day when Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge, who went into labour to give birth to her third royal offspring with Prince Harry today.
However, 'Baby Mirza Mallik' was not the only baby whose birth was announced today.
According to US media reports, Dutchess Kate's sister Pippa Middleton also announced her pregnancy today.
Also Watch
-
World Earth Day: Juhi Chawla Talks Environment, Advocates ‘No Plastic’ Policy
-
Friday 20 April , 2018
Is Your MP/ MLA Accused of Crime Against Women?
-
Wednesday 18 April , 2018
Karnataka Election 2018: The Good, The Bad and The Tainted Candidates
-
Friday 20 April , 2018
Watch: Quin Smart Helmets | Feature
-
Friday 20 April , 2018
Story So Far: Sacked AAP Advisor Raghav Chadha Returns Salary of Rs 2.50 to Home Ministry
World Earth Day: Juhi Chawla Talks Environment, Advocates ‘No Plastic’ Policy
Friday 20 April , 2018 Is Your MP/ MLA Accused of Crime Against Women?
Wednesday 18 April , 2018 Karnataka Election 2018: The Good, The Bad and The Tainted Candidates
Friday 20 April , 2018 Watch: Quin Smart Helmets | Feature
Friday 20 April , 2018 Story So Far: Sacked AAP Advisor Raghav Chadha Returns Salary of Rs 2.50 to Home Ministry
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- CJI Misra, Supreme Court Reject Plea For Cutting Sati Scenes From Padmaavat
- US Soldier Becomes World's First Penis Transplant Receiver, Was Injured in Afghanistan
- On a High After CWG Success, Sharath Kamal Hopes for India's Best Show at World Championships
- Barcelona Star Lionel Messi Overtakes Cristiano Ronaldo as Highest Earner
- Asus Zenfone Max Pro First Impressions Review: An All-Rounder With a Mammoth Battery