Sania Mirza Is Pregnant with 'Baby Mirza Malik', Announces on Twitter

Hours after the Ducess of Cambridge went into labour, another celebrity closer home has announced her pregnancy, and it's none other than Sania Mirza.The 31-year-old tennis professional broke the good news on Twitter on Monday by way of a meme.Mirza, who retained her maiden surname post marriage to cricketer Shoaib Malik of the Pakistani cricket team, wants her child to grow up with both her and her husband's surname, 'Mirza Malik'.She also said that her cricketer husband wanted to have a girl.The announcement comes on the same day when Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge, who went into labour to give birth to her third royal offspring with Prince Harry today.However, 'Baby Mirza Mallik' was not the only baby whose birth was announced today.According to US media reports, Dutchess Kate's sister Pippa Middleton also announced her pregnancy today.