Sania Mirza Thinks its Wrong to Post Food Photos During Pandemic, but Dia Mirza Disagrees

On Sunday, tennis player Sania Mirza tweeted saying that people shouldn't be posting photos and videos of exotic dishes keeping in mind the chaos and devastation caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

At present, the number of coronavirus cases in the country has crossed 3000. On March 24, India was placed under a lockdown in order to contain the spread of the virus.

During the lockdown, people stuck indoors are trying to cope with the situation as best as they possibly can and that includes trying to be more productive. Many, like Deepika Padukone, have been sharing photos and videos of food that they've been cooking as well. However, Sania Mirza thinks it's inappropriate given the circumstances.

She wrote that there are thousands of people struggling every day and therefore people should be sensitive. "Aren’t we done with posting cooking videos and food pictures yet ? Just spare a thought - there are hundreds of thousands of ppl, specially in our side of the world starving to death and struggling to find food once a day if they are lucky," she tweeted.

Aren’t we done with posting cooking videos and food pictures yet ? Just spare a thought - there are hundreds of thousands of ppl, specially in our side of the world starving to death and struggling to find food once a day if they are lucky 🙏🏽 — Sania Mirza (@MirzaSania) April 4, 2020

While many came out in support of her tweet, actors Dia Mirza and Yami Gautam said that people have different ways of coping with the stress of pandemic which has already claimed more than half a million lives worldwide.

Sania, I can’t tell you how many times i’ve thought of this... especially the posts on Insta... but i guess everyone has their own way of coping. One thing i am learning everyday is that there is no time or room for passing judgments. So best is to do our bit and find our way 🙂 https://t.co/vc4qn0UzCl — Dia Mirza (@deespeak) April 4, 2020

I agree Dia ! Everyone is contributing their best to help the underprivileged.Not a single soul, that I know of,forgets to express gratitude for what we have. With the entire Nation in a lockdown, to each his own, how they want to express. Let their be only positivity & efforts🙏🏻 https://t.co/7ORBtnBZLv — Yami Gautam (@yamigautam) April 4, 2020

Actor Soni Razdan agreed with Dia Mirza as well: