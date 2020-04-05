BUZZ

Sania Mirza Thinks its Wrong to Post Food Photos During Pandemic, but Dia Mirza Disagrees

While many came out in support of her tweet, actors Dia Mirza and Yami Gautam said that people have different ways of coping with the stress of pandemic.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: April 5, 2020, 9:37 AM IST
On Sunday, tennis player Sania Mirza tweeted saying that people shouldn't be posting photos and videos of exotic dishes keeping in mind the chaos and devastation caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

At present, the number of coronavirus cases in the country has crossed 3000. On March 24, India was placed under a lockdown in order to contain the spread of the virus.

During the lockdown, people stuck indoors are trying to cope with the situation as best as they possibly can and that includes trying to be more productive. Many, like Deepika Padukone, have been sharing photos and videos of food that they've been cooking as well. However, Sania Mirza thinks it's inappropriate given the circumstances.

She wrote that there are thousands of people struggling every day and therefore people should be sensitive. "Aren’t we done with posting cooking videos and food pictures yet ? Just spare a thought - there are hundreds of thousands of ppl, specially in our side of the world starving to death and struggling to find food once a day if they are lucky," she tweeted.

While many came out in support of her tweet, actors Dia Mirza and Yami Gautam said that people have different ways of coping with the stress of pandemic which has already claimed more than half a million lives worldwide.

Actor Soni Razdan agreed with Dia Mirza as well:

