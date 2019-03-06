English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Sporting Chance: Sania Mirza's Sister to Tie Knot with Mohd Azharuddin's Son?
The sister of the national-level tennis player and son of the former Indian cricket team captain have been a couple for some time now
(Image: Instagram/asad_ab18)
Is another celebrity sports wedding on the cards? People close to Sania Mirza's sister, Anam, and Mohammed Azharuddin's son, Asad, seem to think so.
The sister of the national-level tennis player and son of the former Indian cricket team captain have been a couple for some time now and sources report that the 25-year-old Asad and 28-year-old Anam may soon be taking their relationship to the next level.
According to a media report, a source close to the couple said, “They have been seeing each other for a while now and are likely to get married by the year-end."
A scroll through the pair's Instagram handles show several recent pictures of the couple cozying it up as well posts by Asad mentioning he's on a shopping spree in Dubai. Shopping for a wedding perhaps?
Take a look at their posts below:
