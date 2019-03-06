LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Sporting Chance: Sania Mirza's Sister to Tie Knot with Mohd Azharuddin's Son?

The sister of the national-level tennis player and son of the former Indian cricket team captain have been a couple for some time now

News18.com

Updated:March 6, 2019, 6:23 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Sporting Chance: Sania Mirza's Sister to Tie Knot with Mohd Azharuddin's Son?
(Image: Instagram/asad_ab18)
Loading...
Is another celebrity sports wedding on the cards? People close to Sania Mirza's sister, Anam, and Mohammed Azharuddin's son, Asad, seem to think so.

The sister of the national-level tennis player and son of the former Indian cricket team captain have been a couple for some time now and sources report that the 25-year-old Asad and 28-year-old Anam may soon be taking their relationship to the next level.

According to a media report, a source close to the couple said, “They have been seeing each other for a while now and are likely to get married by the year-end."

A scroll through the pair's Instagram handles show several recent pictures of the couple cozying it up as well posts by Asad mentioning he's on a shopping spree in Dubai. Shopping for a wedding perhaps?

Take a look at their posts below:

View this post on Instagram

👫

A post shared by Anam Mirza (@anammirzaaa) on



View this post on Instagram

☀️

A post shared by Asad (@asad_ab18) on



View this post on Instagram

With my Chacha #shopping

A post shared by Asad (@asad_ab18) on



Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram