Sporting Chance: Sania Mirza's Sister to Tie Knot with Mohd Azharuddin's Son?

Is another celebrity sports wedding on the cards? People close to Sania Mirza's sister, Anam, and Mohammed Azharuddin's son, Asad, seem to think so.The sister of the national-level tennis player and son of the former Indian cricket team captain have been a couple for some time now and sources report that the 25-year-old Asad and 28-year-old Anam may soon be taking their relationship to the next level.According to a media report, a source close to the couple said, “They have been seeing each other for a while now and are likely to get married by the year-end."A scroll through the pair's Instagram handles show several recent pictures of the couple cozying it up as well posts by Asad mentioning he's on a shopping spree in Dubai. Shopping for a wedding perhaps?Take a look at their posts below: