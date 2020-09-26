Sanitise and Wash the 'Hand': Shivraj Singh Chouhan Takes Dig at Congress ahead of MP By-poll

With Madhya Pradesh heading for Legislative Assembly by-elections in September, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan recently took to Twitter to take a dig at the Congress Party.

On Saturday, the veteran Bharatiya Janata Party leader took to Twitter to make a double meaning pun to haze the Congress Party.

"Elections are going to be held in many places across the country including Madhya Pradesh, Bihar and Karnataka. We have to take full care of the Election Commission guidelines in view of the Corona period," Chouhan wrote in Hindi. While the tweet seemed regular enough, the last line stole the show.

In keeping with Covid-19 regulations, Chouhan asked residents and voters in Madhya Pradesh to completely "sanitise" the "hand" and completely wash it off. "Haath ko puri tarah sanitize kar dena hai," he wrote.

मेरे प्रिय दोस्तों! मध्यप्रदेश, बिहार, कर्नाटक सहित देश भर में कई जगह चुनाव होने वाले है। हमें कोरोना काल को देखते हुए चुनाव आयोग के दिशा निर्देशों का पूरा ध्यान रखना है।‘हाथ’ पूरी तरह ‘सैनीटाइज’ कर ‘साफ’ कर देना है। — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) September 26, 2020

Didn't get it? "Haath" or hand is also the party symbol of the Congress Party, which forms the BJP's main opposition in MP.

So while Chouhan's double0-entendre served as a coronavirus advisory, it was also meant as a barb to the Opposition.

Chouhan wrested power from Congress's Kamal Nath who resigned as Chief Minister in March earlier in the year following a breakdown of the government ensuing from an internal rebellion.

A seasoned political veteran, this is Chouhan's fourth term as MP CM. The Congress, however, is not taking the crucial by-election lightly. As per recent reports, Nath has roped in Rajasthan's former rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot to campaign for the party in the Chambal-Gwalior belt of MP, areas that are traditionally BJP strongholds.

Meanwhile, dates for the by-elections to 28 legislative seats are set to be announced on September 29.

The upcoming bypolls in Madhya Pradesh are not general elections, but they will determine the future of the state, Nath said earlier last month. In August, the senior Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in MP said he has been working to strengthen his party in the last four months and the fight was not with theBJP's achievements, but its organisation.